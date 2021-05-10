UGA Loses Elite Recruiter to SEC Foe

One of the highest compliments a head coach can receive is having their assistants hired for more prominent roles at other schools. Usually, that means position coaches becoming coordinators and coordinators becoming head coaches. Today for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Dawgs, it means having your grad assistants poached by an SEC West contender.

It wouldn’t take a plugged-in Georgia fan to know who Nick Williams is; after all, he played in 32 games during his career for the Dawgs, but it would take some familiarity with the program to understand how important he is to Georgia today. In his role as a graduate assistant, Williams has become one of the best recruiters that Georgia has had on staff. He has been a major factor in quite a few high-level recruiting battles in the past few years and is a crucial contributor to Georgia’s recruiting success. He has been recently working under Tray Scott as a defensive line assistant.

Losing Williams will have a much more significant impact for the Dawgs than the typical loss of a graduate assistant, and replacing him won’t be an easy task. Williams’ replacement will be a hot topic in Georgia circles. However, Georgia fans should take this opportunity to appreciate the hard work that Williams has done for the Dawgs and celebrate a former player taking an important next step in his career.

Having coaches leave for better opportunities is something that all successful programs must endure. However, the ability to replace them and still function at a high level is what sets elite programs apart. We don’t know who Georgia will tap to replace Nick Williams, but Kirby Smart is up to the challenge if history is any show.

