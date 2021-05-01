Azeez Ojulari Selected By New York Giants

Former Georgia Bulldog Azeez Ojulari was the third Bulldog off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ojulari was selected with the overall 50th pick to the New York Giants

Former Georgia Bulldog Azeez Ojulari was the third Bulldog off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ojulari was selected with the 50th pick of the second round by the New York Giants.

Ojulari lead the team in sacks one year ago with 8.5 sacks. He also added four forced fumbles to his resume in the 2020 season.

Ojulari has some of the best bend off the edge in the entire class. He routinely dips around tackles and finds the quarterback before the tackle can recover. He also hands fights exceptionally well, rendering tackles useless in recovery.

He first came to Georgia in January of 2018. He attended Marietta High School and was selected to the Army All-American Bowl as a senior in high school.

Upon arriving on campus Ojulari was forced to redshirt his freshman season in order to recover from an ACL injury that ended his senior season early at Marrietta.

He saw playing time during his redshirt freshman season and saw more snaps as the season progressed. Ojulari ended his 2019 campaign with 5.5 sacks and was the first freshman to be named a captain under Kirby Smart during the Sugar Bowl.

Azeez took a massive stride forward in his redshirt sophomore season. He was the alpha on Georgia's defensive line and from game one dominated SEC tackles.

He ended his career at Georgia with three sacks in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati. He was defensive MVP of the game and declared for the draft about one month after.

