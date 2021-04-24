LATEST: What We Know - Is Lanning to Kansas a Possibility?

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been linked to the vacant Kansas football head coaching search. We have the latest here.

Young and energetic. Two words that not only describe Georgia defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning, but two words that are on the top of the list of requirements for most athletic directors across the country that are looking to hire a new head football coach.

That is why you're hearing Dan Lanning's name rumored among a list of potential candidates for the vacant Kansas football head coaching job.

According to Football Scoop, despite Kansas being a wasteland for football coaches and success within its program, somehow they are still drawing interest from both high-caliber current head coaches and coordinators such as Lanning.

Names like Army coach Jeff Monken, Buffalo coach Lance Leipold, Tulane coach Willie Fritz, Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton are among the list of current head coaches that are rumored to be interviewing for the position.

As for whether or not Lanning will take the job if offered, there are two things the Jayhawks have going for them; Lanning's aspiration to become a head coach, and his being from the Kansas City, Missouri area.

However, Lanning just received a massive raise with the Bulldogs in order to keep him from taking the defensive coordinating position under new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Lanning is now the 7th highest-paid assistant in college football, with a salary just north of $1.75M. Lanning will likely leave the Georgia staff to become a head coach eventually, but like current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, we here at Dawgs Daily expect him to be patient and wait for the right job.

This Kansas job isn't exactly the most coveted position in all of college football. They've had one winning season in 15 seasons, they've won nine games in six seasons, including two winless seasons.

According to sources, as of right now there doesn't seem to be any preparations being made to replace Lanning as the defensive coordinator. There was a legitimate scare with the Texas offering this spring, however, things seem to be rather calm around this situation. This doesn't seem like near the scare within the program.

Though this is why you've seen Kirby Smart go out and make preparations for something like this to happen nonetheless. The bringing on of former South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp was likely for this type of potential departure of Dan Lanning. Additionally, linebacker coach Glenn Schumann has worked under Smart and has been an influential coach on the staff dating back to his days as an analyst in 2008 with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

