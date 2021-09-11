Brock Bowers SHINES in Home Opener

Tight end Brock Bowers got his second career start against UAB and showed just how dynamic he can be.

Georgia was without tight end Darnell Washington for the second week in a row, but true freshman tight end Brock Bowers stepped up again and made several big plays.

Bowers went 107 yards on three catches and caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. His first touchdown of the day came on an intermediate throw from Bennett. Bowers caught the ball in stride and outran the entire UAB defense to the endzone for an 89-yard score.

Fans marveled at Bower's dynamic athleticism, as he is not a small man at 6-4 and 230 lbs. The future of the tight end position in Athens looks a lot like Bowers: big, lanky individuals that can fly downfield.

The Georgia staff likes Bowers because of the versatility he brings. Depending on what the Bulldogs need him to do, he can line up as an in-line tight end or play in the slot.

This is not going to be the last big performance to come from Bowers. Even when Washington eventually returns to the lineup, sources have indicated that Bowers will retain his role within this offense.

Bowers was an early enrollee at Georgia and quickly turned heads. He routinely finished first in conditioning drills and took extra reps after practice to familiarize himself with offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

Head coach Kirby Smart has talked for multiple years about the tight-end position at Georgia. He brought in tight ends coach Todd Hartley to help Georgia move in a new direction at the position, and the hire has paid dividends over time.

Washington was the first big get for Hartley, but he is such a genetic anomaly that this was a no-brainer. Bowers is what Georgia tight ends will look like going forward, and you can see that based on their recruiting philosophy at the position.

Here are the tight ends Hartley is currently after and how they compare to Bowers.

Brock Bowers, 2021: 6-4, 230 lbs.

Oscar Delp, 2022: 6-5, 220 lbs.

Pearce Spurlin, 2023: 6-6, 230 lbs.

All of these players are long, physical tight-ends that can create yardage in bunches after the catch. Bowers is the first in line for Georgia, and he will set the standard moving forward.

