Bowers On Pace for Historic Season

    • October 18, 2021
    Brock Bowers on Pace to Smash Georgia Record Books

    Brock Bowers is on pace to have the best season in Georgia Football history for a tight end. He's already nearing record through seven games.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    The University of Georgia isn't exactly known for tight end play, or at least they haven't been over the years. Though there have been a handful of household names develop in that tight ends room over the last several decades. 

    Randy McMichael, Benjamin Watson, Leonard Pope, Orson Charles, Arthur Lynch, and Isaac Nauta all had their own run at the position for Georgia over the last 20+ years and none of them have had a season like the one Brock Bowers is on track to have. 

    And he's doing it as a freshman. 

    Let's take a look at the career pinnacle for each of those great Georgia Tight Ends. 

    • Randy McMichael (2000) SO.  - 32 receptions for 475 yards, 1 TD
    • Ben Watson (2002) JR. - 31 receptions for 341, 3 TDs
    • Leonard Pope (2005) JR. - 39 receptions for 541, 4 TDs
    • Orson Charles (2011) JR. - 45 receptions for 574, 5 TDs
    • Aruthur Lynch (2013) SR - 30 receptions for 459, 5 TDs'
    • Isaac Nauta (2018) JR. - 30 receptions for 430 yards, 3 TDs 

    All really good seasons from really good football players over the year for the Bulldogs. 

    Bowers is about to destroy all of those stat lines. 

    Through seven games, Bowers has 25 receptions for 416 yards and 7 total touchdowns, and there are five regular-season games remaining, along with a likely playoff run on the horizon. 

    What you are watching is something that hasn't ever been done at Georgia from that position, and he's just got his running mate back in Darnell Washington as well. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken even used 13 personnel — One running back, three tight ends — on Saturday against Kentucky.

    The tight end is back at the University of Georgia, and seemingly better than ever. 

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

