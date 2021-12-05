Bowers The Lone Star in Record Breaking Performance

Brock Bowers continues to amaze even in a losing effort, as he sets an SEC record.

Georgia's most consistent weapon all year long, freshman tight end Brock Bowers, continued his prominent presence in the Georgia offense. Although Alabama handed Georgia its first loss of the season, Bowers proved there is a lot more to come in the future of the young playmaker.

The formerly No. 3 ranked Alabama traveled to Atlanta and gave Georgia all it could handle and more. Georgia's top-ranked defense was expected to potentially make a difference versus a Crimson Tide offensive line that struggled in the overtime win a week ago versus Auburn.

While Georgia's defense was impressive all year, Georgia was going to need its offense to step in and lead this football team on a multitude of drives to help seal a potential win over Alabama.

Georgia proved that they have the weapons to compete with Alabama and certainly showed a lot of promise in the losing effort. But none stood out more than freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers has been Georgia's biggest playmaker in the face of several injuries to some of the Bulldogs' top playmakers throughout the year. Bowers set a new SEC Championship record in his final game of 2021, racking up 139 yards on 10 receptions against the Tide.

Georgia needed a game-breaker or two to win, and the true freshman certainly looked to have the talent to be that for Georgia. Many will not want to remember the game, but it provided a performance that could be the blueprint for a potential future matchup with Alabama.

Whether it was double coverage, man or zone, Bowers seemingly caught every ball thrown in his direction. He now has 49 receptions for 791 yards and has 12 total touchdowns.

Dawgs Daily spoke to one NFL scout that was adamant, if Brock Bowers were somehow draft eligible this season, he'd "be the first tight end off the board in a heartbeat."

