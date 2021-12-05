Bowers The Lone Star in Record Breaking Performance

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Brock Bowers Sets SEC Record in the SEC Championship Loss

    Brock Bowers continues to amaze even in a losing effort, as he sets an SEC record.
    Author:

    Georgia's most consistent weapon all year long, freshman tight end Brock Bowers, continued his prominent presence in the Georgia offense. Although Alabama handed Georgia its first loss of the season, Bowers proved there is a lot more to come in the future of the young playmaker.  

    The formerly No. 3 ranked Alabama traveled to Atlanta and gave Georgia all it could handle and more. Georgia's top-ranked defense was expected to potentially make a difference versus a Crimson Tide offensive line that struggled in the overtime win a week ago versus Auburn. 

    While Georgia's defense was impressive all year, Georgia was going to need its offense to step in and lead this football team on a multitude of drives to help seal a potential win over Alabama. 

    Georgia proved that they have the weapons to compete with Alabama and certainly showed a lot of promise in the losing effort. But none stood out more than freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

    Bowers has been Georgia's biggest playmaker in the face of several injuries to some of the Bulldogs' top playmakers throughout the year. Bowers set a new SEC Championship record in his final game of 2021, racking up 139 yards on 10 receptions against the Tide. 

    Georgia needed a game-breaker or two to win, and the true freshman certainly looked to have the talent to be that for Georgia. Many will not want to remember the game, but it provided a performance that could be the blueprint for a potential future matchup with Alabama. 

    Read More

    Whether it was double coverage, man or zone, Bowers seemingly caught every ball thrown in his direction. He now has 49 receptions for 791 yards and has 12 total touchdowns. 

    Dawgs Daily spoke to one NFL scout that was adamant, if Brock Bowers were somehow draft eligible this season, he'd "be the first tight end off the board in a heartbeat."

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    bowers C99A7468 copy-L
    News

    Bowers The Lone Star in Record Breaking Performance

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17292180
    News

    Smart Places Vote of Confidence in Bennett Moving Forward

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_17291818
    News

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Third Down Tells the Story

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17292209
    News

    The Signs For The Bama Loss Were Always There

    15 hours ago
    AB6I7604 copy-L
    News

    Halftime Notes: SECCG Shaping Up to Be a Classic

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17014726
    News

    John Metchie Injured vs Georgia in SEC Championship

    17 hours ago
    211120_mlm_fb_dawgwalk_5067-X2
    News

    Brock Bowers Injured vs Alabama

    18 hours ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_1064-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Time to Get Over The Bama Bump

    21 hours ago