Brock Vandagriff's Case for Gatorade National Player of the Year

Why the UGA Freshman's State Award May Not Be His Last for High School

There wasn't a lot of surprise for Greg Vandagriff when he, together with his son, Brock, won the Football State Championship in 2020. It was a long road for the father and son tandom that had torched much of the Single A Private schools on their path to the title. It was more viewed as a reward for all the hard work and effort that Brock had put in to perfecting his craft as Quarterback for Prince Avenue Christian.

It might have been more of a surprise when on May 13th, Greg Vandagriff received and announced news that Gatorade had picked Brock as their Player of the Year for the State of Georgia. Brock would join one of 50 other players across the country selected as the best of the best in their state.

And it may not end there.

The Gatorade Player of the Year Award was started in 1985 to honor the athletic, academic, and character achievements of the best high school sports athletes across the nation. Past winners of the award include names of Kyler Murray, Emmitt Smith, Current UGA Quarterback JT Daniels, former UGA Quarterback Jacob Eason, and legendary NFL Quarterback Peyton Manning. Former LSU Tiger Arik Gilbert has won this coveted award as well.

The stats for Brock Vandagriff stand on their own however. Over 4000 yards passing with 46 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions. He accumulated a completion percentage of 70.9%. Moreover, Brock scored 17 rushing touchdowns and amassed over 500 yards rushing in just his senior year alone. He did much of that with a torn PCL in one of his knees.

The award is about more than just his on field stats though. Brock has a high GPA in the classroom, and his character has proven to be a big draw to other high school recruits. He's a coaches son after all. All of these things should put Brock well into the running of not only Georgia player of the year, but potentially Gatorade's National Player of the Year as well.

For Brock Vandagriff, it would just be another reward for the hard work and effort he's put in. Hard work and effort that will make him a force to be reckoned with at the University of Georgia for the next three to four years.

