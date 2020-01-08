Georgia Lineman Cade Mays Enters the Transfer Portal

Just moments after starting quarterback Jake Fromm made his announcement that he would forgo his senior season at the University of Georgia and enter the 2020 NFL draft, the Georgia faithful's day seemingly got worse.

Reports surfaced that offensive lineman Cade Mays has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Mays played every position along the offensive line for Georgia this season and did so exceptionally well. Not only that, but he was set to be just one of two returning starters on the offensive line alongside Trey Hill.

Now, with Mays in the transfer portal, the Georgia offensive line will certainly look entirely different come next season. Mays originally committed to Georgia over his home school Tennessee back in the class of 2018.

He's basically from the backyard of Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., and his younger brother, Cooper Mays, just enrolled at the university this past weekend.

The loss of Mays to the transfer portal comes as an absolute shock to the Georgia fanbase, as the assumption was that he would return next season as one of the few leaders left on the offensive line.

The once-heralded "Great Wall of Georgia" has suddenly come crashing down in a matter of weeks. However, while Georgia's 2020 recruiting class is certainly filled with top-talent, the team will be exceptionally young next season.

Following the Sugar Bowl, I would have told you I'd be stunned if Solomon Kindley entered the NFL draft—and I was—but this Cade Mays story is the epitome of breaking news. And in the manner in which it was released just moments after the Fromm bomb is most likely not a coincidence.

