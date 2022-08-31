Can Georgia Continue their Dominance against Bo Nix?

The Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix, are far from strangers at this point. Prior to transferring to the Ducks, Nix spent three seasons with the Auburn Tigers serving as the team's starting quarterback for all three seasons. With Auburn and Georgia being annual cross-division-rivals, Nix and the Bulldogs got to know each other rather quickly.

Although for Nix, he probably wishes otherwise.

In three starts against Georgia, Nix threw for 639 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions at a 56% completion rate. On top of that, Nix was sacked seven times in those games, while the Tigers offense was outscored 82-30.

One of the biggest factors that led to the large amount of success Georgia had against Nix is their pass rush. Yes, Nix is known for his improvisation in the pocket, but it is what gets him in trouble against Georgia.

However, this offseason Georgia lost several big names from their front seven, such as Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Channing Tindall, who all were major contributors to Georgia's pass rush a season ago. As a result, the Bulldogs will be relying on guys like Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, and Robert Beal Jr. to help get consistent pressure on the quarterback.

It can't just be the veterans leading the charge upfront, though. New names who are now being put into the mix for Georgia will have to answer the call as well. Tramel Walthour, Zion Logue, Tyrion Ingram Dawkins, and Nazir Stackhouse are all expected to see a major uptick in snaps played this season on the defensive line, and their contributions will be needed upfront this season.

There is some unfamiliarity between Georgia and Oregon, but there is none between Nix and the Bulldog's defense. Georgia has gotten the best of Nix for the past three seasons now, and if their pass rush can get home and eliminate Nix's ability to improvise on the fly come Saturday, then history will more than likely continue to repeat itself.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.