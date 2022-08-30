WATCH: Stetson Bennett, "The Mailman" Delivers Literally

Being the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia has to come with some pretty great upsides, right? Well, in today's day and age of college athletics, the starting quarterback and any other collegiate athlete can profit off their own "Name, Image, and Likeness."

Last season, JT Daniels received multiple NIL deals while at Georgia; after all, he was the starting quarterback heading into last season. Now, fast forward a year later, Daniels' successor Stetson Bennett is profiting from his NIL.

"The Mailman," as lovingly referred to by Georgia fans, Stetson Bennett is seen in a commercial from Pointe Grande Apartment Homes playing as a "mailman."

This commercial is completely on-brand with the aurora of Stetson Bennett and really has felt like a no-brainer ever since his ascension up the depth chart as the starting quarterback.

As the Baxter Street Boys Podcast pointed out, "This commercial from Pointe Grande apartments is the good side of NIL."

How to Watch Oregon vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

