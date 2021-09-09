Georgia Would be In Good Hands With Beck

Quarterback Carson Beck has had an impressive few weeks of practice, and with a strong game against UAB could become the permanent backup for this Georgia team.

One of the strongest performers in preseason camp was quarterback Carson Beck, who reportedly separated himself through his work ethic and overall command of the offense.

And now, as starting quarterback JT Daniels is working through an injury, Beck could finally see some meaningful playing time.

Georgia will take on the UAB Blazers this Saturday, meaning that the backups will get a lot of playing time. Even if Daniels starts, Beck will likely be the first man off the bench in some capacity, and Georgia fans will get their first look at the Jacksonville, Florida native in a live collegiate situation, outside of a few handoffs in 2020 against Missouri.

Even if Daniels plays, the team will monitor his status throughout the game and could have him on a snap count limit, as they have throughout practice this week according to sources.

This season, many viewed quarterback Stetson Bennett IV as the logical backup choice, even though his ceiling is lower than Beck. Bennett has multiple starts to his name and is a veteran presence that didn't get rattled in his limited action during the 2020 season.

The Georgia staff shared that viewpoint heading into camp, but they quickly changed their minds. Beck's combination of ball placement, pre-snap reads, arm strength, and work ethic have made him the logical replacement for quarterback JT Daniels in the case of injury this year.

Beck completely overhauled his approach to college life this year. Sources say that he is spending time working on his game, tending to the rough patches, and always competing in practice.

Just a few months ago, Beck was an afterthought in the 2022 quarterback discussion. Fans speculated whether freshman Brock Vandagriff or current high school senior Gunner Stockton would take the job, glossing over the one player with legitimate experience.

Beck has in no way won the job, but he is out to an early lead. Georgia feels that he can comparably run the offense to Daniels, largely because of how much arm talent he has.

UAB is a quality football, and they have NFL-caliber players in their secondary. This will not be an easy game for Beck, and he will have the attention of every Georgia fan around the country. This is his first chance to make the case that he should be the starter in 2022 and beyond.

