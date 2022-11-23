CFP Top 25 Rankings Released: Top-4 Unchanged As Expected

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will close out their 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Fresh off their final SEC game of the season, becoming the first team since Alabama in the early 2010s to have consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the SEC, Georgia looks to polish off their second consecutive undefeated regular season, something the school has never done in their program's history.

As the College Football Playoff rankings are being released, looking at last week's Top-10, apart from Tennessee and Utah, you won't be seeing too much movement.

Week 11 Results from Top-10

Georgia - W Ohio State - W Michigan - W TCU - W Tennessee - L LSU - W USC - W Alabama - W Clemson - W Utah - L

The top four will remain unchanged as expected, but the real answers with the top 4 come this weekend as No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Michigan. The other question marks revolve around Clemson, LSU, and USC as they close out their potential conference championship runs. All with legitimate outlets to the playoff, if all three win out, tonight's rankings indicate where the current preference from the committee lies.

CFP Top 25 Rankings

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington State Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Ole Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN