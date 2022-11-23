Skip to main content

CFP Top 25 Rankings Released: Top-4 Unchanged As Expected

As the College Football Playoff rankings are being released, looking at last week's Top-10, apart from Tennessee and Utah, you won't be seeing too much movement.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will close out their 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Fresh off their final SEC game of the season, becoming the first team since Alabama in the early 2010s to have consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the SEC, Georgia looks to polish off their second consecutive undefeated regular season, something the school has never done in their program's history. 

Week 11 Results from Top-10

  1. Georgia - W
  2. Ohio State - W 
  3. Michigan - W 
  4. TCU - W 
  5. Tennessee - L 
  6. LSU - W 
  7. USC - W 
  8. Alabama - W 
  9. Clemson - W 
  10. Utah - L 

The top four will remain unchanged as expected, but the real answers with the top 4 come this weekend as No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Michigan. The other question marks revolve around Clemson, LSU, and USC as they close out their potential conference championship runs. All with legitimate outlets to the playoff, if all three win out, tonight's rankings indicate where the current preference from the committee lies. 

CFP Top 25 Rankings

  1. Georgia 
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan 
  4. TCU 
  5.  LSU
  6.  USC
  7.  Alabama
  8.  Clemson
  9.  Oregon
  10.  Tennessee
  11.  Penn State
  12.  Kansas State
  13.   Washington State
  14.  Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16.  Florida State
  17.  North Carolina
  18.  UCLA
  19.  Tulane
  20.  Ole Miss
  21.  Oregon State
  22.  UCF
  23.  Texas
  24.  Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

