Stetson Bennett Closing in on Georgia History

Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett has pieced together a remarkable season thus far. He has already thrown for the most yards ever in his career in just 10 games and has even started to get his name thrown around in the Heisman trophy conversation. Now, with two regular season games remaining on the schedule, Bennett has a chance to rewrite the history books before the season comes to a close.

Right now, Bennett has 2,895 passing yards on the season which already ranks as the tenth most in a season by a Georgia quarterback. That puts him just 999 yards away from breaking the all-time record for passing yards in a season that is currently held by Aaron Murray who posted 3,893 in 2012.

Bennett is currently averaging 289 passing yards per game this season which means he is on pace to theoretically break Murray's record in a little over 13 games. For context, it took Murray 14 total games to reach his mark which includes all regular season games, the SEC Championship game and Georgia's bowl game for that season.

If Bennett does break Murray's record, he would also pass Matthew Stafford on the career passing yards list which would give him the fifth most passing yards in program history.

It is pretty remarkable to think about Bennett being in his current position. Just last season, people referred to him as the quarterback who won a national championship in spite of a historic defense. Now he is closing in on one of the most impressive seasons ever recorded by a Georgia quarterback in program history, and the argument could be made that he is the greatest quarterback to ever dawn the red and black.

He's knocking on the doors of Georgia history while his team is also in a premium position to be crowned SEC Champions and have a shot at bringing another championship back to the city of Athens in back-to-back years. Something that has never been done before in the college football playoff era.

Stetson Bennett came to the University of Georgia as an afterthought. A player that was never envisioned as someone who would really ever see the field, much less become the team's starting quarterback. Now as his sixth collegiate season begins to wind down, he is on the verge of finishing with a compilation of accolades and one of the greatest to ever do it in program history.

