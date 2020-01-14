Chase Brice With An Interesting Tweet for Georgia Fans

Chase Brice was a three-star prospect coming out of Grayson high school here in Georgia, and though he has deep ties to the University of Georgia, an offer from the school never game.

So, Brice took his talents to Clemson and has since spent time as the back up to the likes of Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence. Brice has long been rumored and expected to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Today, he has put out an interesting tweet with regards to where his next move just might be:

And despite the University of Georgia having already brought in transfer QB, Jamie Newman during this offseason, we are lead to believe that there could be mutual interest between the UGA staff and Chase Brice should he officially enter the transfer portal.

Brice is listed as a dual-threat QB and has played in limited situations since attending Clemson. Most of Brice's 136 career pass attempts have come during games that were already out of hand.

However, Brice did lead a game-winning 94-yard scoring drive against Syracuse. Brice was placed in the game following an injury to starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and helped sustain a championship run for the Tigers.

Brice has completed 60.3% of his passes in limited action at Clemson and is in search of a starting role now that he is out from under Trevor Lawrence. However, with Jamie Newman already on the roster in Athens, it could be an interesting position battle during the offseason.

Both quarterbacks have unique skillsets. Newman obviously would be the more experienced quarterback entering next season and certainly the more dynamic of the two in terms of the kind of athlete. Though, Brice is no slouch himself. He's shown the ability to extend plays with his feet as well.

Brice comes from a winning culture there at Clemson and could provide a level of professionalism to the room.

