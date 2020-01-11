BulldogMaven
Jamie Newman: Film Room on the Newest Georgia Quarterback

Brooks Austin

Jamie Newman is now officially a Georgia Bulldog. The 6'4 230-pound graduate transfer chose UGA over schools like Oregon and LSU.

Newman has spent the last four years in Winston Salem, North Carolina playing for the Demon Deacons of Wake Forrest. He started 17 games and went 11-6 in those starts. Hey threw for 3,959 yards, on 60.5% completion with 35TD and 16INTs. 

To go on top of the almost 4,000 yards, Newman added 826 yards on the ground with an additional 10 rushing touchdowns.

So, what will this dual-threat quarterback bring to the table? 

Experience

Even though Trevor Lawrence won a national championship as a true freshman and Jake Fromm happened to help lead his team to an appearance in the big game as a freshman, experience at the quarterback position is still vital in college football. 

Newman will have more collegiate Division 1 starts than the rest of the scholarship quarterbacks on Georgia's roster combined. Pro Football Focus even placed Newman as the 3rd highest rated returning quarterback in all of college football. 

Tight Window Throws

Georgia's wide receivers were criticized for the better part of the year for their inability to create space in one on one situations. Well, Jamie Newman has the type of arm where windows don't have to be gaping, all he needs is a small space. According to PFF.com, Newman was behind only Joe Burrow last season throwing into tight windows. 

A Dynamic & Powerful Runner

If you're going to be a dual-threat quarterback in the SEC, you better be able to take a beating for 12 games during the regular season. Newman's powerful frame combined with his developed running style allows him to protect his body. 

During a rainstorm against Duke this season, Newman carried the ball 29 times for 144 yards and a score. He had at least ten carries in 13 of his 17 career starts at Wake Forest, and never suffered an injury that led to missing time. 

Here's a film room break down on Georgia's newest quarterback: 

