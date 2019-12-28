BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Set to Play Without Tyler Clark and Brian Herrien

Brooks Austin

As the Georgia Bulldogs arrived in New Orleans today the number one thing on Georgia fans' minds was who was and who wasn't going to be playing come Wednesday in the Sugar Bowl. 

We knew that Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas weren't going to be playing in the bowl game due to the fact that they have already declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. We also knew Ben Cleveland would not be playing due to an academic issue. 

However, what was unclear was whether or not seniors like Brian Herrien and Tyler Clark would be playing. Today, Kirby Smart's press conference pretty much answered those questions. 

Here's how that exchange took place...

 Q: Is Brian Herrien here, Coach?  

Smart: We're going to focus on the players playing in the game.

Q: What about Tyler Clark? 

Smart: We're going to focus on the players playing in the game.

So, that pretty much seels it up there. Both Herrien and Clark will be out for the bowl game now bringing the total to five key contributors missing the contest as of now, with four of those coming on the offensive end. 

D'Andre Swift's health status is a serious question as well. He's made it clear that he will try to play on Wednesday, and he's been a full participant at practice from what Smart has told the media. Then again, the same was the case for the SEC Championship game as well. It is to be determined to say the least. 

One could understand why coach Smart is somewhat fed up with the questions surrounding the availability of his players. With all of the commotion since the SEC Championship game loss, one could also understand Smart wanting to shut out the media. 

It's also understandable to question whether or not this is the future of college football, at least for the Georgia program. It appears that if the Dawgs aren't playing in a college football playoff game, they will have to wonder just how many starters and key players they will inevitably be without. 

It's seemingly turned into an extended spring practice period. Smart has raved about the open level of competition at practice and several positions are simply up for grabs headed into the final game of the season. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Wish we had Herrien. “Pound it down your throat” type of RB. DGD forever.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monty Rice & Charlie Woerner Talk Sugar Bowl, Keeping Focus, and Young Guys

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Charlie Woerner spoke to the media today about what it means to play in the Sugar Bowl and keeping their focus on those that are playing.

Kirby Smart Talks Sugar Bowl, Injuries, James Cook Arrest and More

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart addressed the media today and spoke about several things leading up to the Sugar Bowl. Including injuries, James Cook's arrest and much more.

2020 Georgia Recruiting: Update on 5-Star Tackle, Broderick Jones

Brooks Austin

Georgia has a chance to sign one of the best O-line recruiting classes ever, but not without Broderick Jones. We update the status of the 5-star tackle.

Baylor Bears: Know Your Opponent Pt. 2 - The Baylor Offense

Blayne Gilmer

Baylor is 1 of 14 programs in the country ranked in the top 50 in both rushing and passing offense. Emphasized balance and physicality, combined with a crafty QB.

Baylor Bears: Know Your Opponent Pt. 1 - Head Coach Matt Rhule

Blayne Gilmer

Matt Rhule is highly respected for what he's done in his short tenure at Baylor. In just three seasons, Rhule has lead the largest turnaround in Power 5 history.

Ed Orgeron Takes a Subtle Shot at the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

Ed Orgeron spoke to the media prior to the CFP matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, and he took a subtle shot at the Georgia Bulldogs.

Christmas Wish List for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the classic city, the Georgia Football faithful waits patiently for their Christmas wish list to come true.

Replacing Rodrigo: Georgia Must Find a Way to Fill a Legend's Shoes

Blayne Gilmer

Rodrigo Blankenship will go down as one of the more beloved Bulldogs ever. In 2020 the Dawgs will play without him for the first time in the Smart Era.

Todd McShay says Jake Fromm Gets Worst Rap of Any QB

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm's draft stock has been a topic of conversation for a while, and Todd McShay says that Fromm gets the worst rap of any QB in the country. Here's why.

Georgia Football Recruiting: Expanding the Map and Stockpiling Elite Talent

Blayne Gilmer

Kirby Smart & staff are expanding the recruiting map. Georgia isn't losing out on in-state talent, but rather choosing the best the nation has to offer. Including three of the 15 players in the country.