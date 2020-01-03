BulldogMaven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Clay Travis Raves about Georgia in Sugar Bowl, talks Jake Fromm NFL Draft

Brent Wilson

If you can recall from just a little over a year ago, an over-confident - and uninterested it seemed - Georgia team fell to Texas in the 2018 Sugar Bowl, 28-21. The then ranked #5 Georgia Bulldogs gave up 2 turnovers and rushed for just 72 yards in a game where one mishap led to another.

After a similar end to the 2019 season for Georgia, the college football world began to speculate that the Bulldogs would post a resembling performance in the 2020 Sugar Bowl. However, Georgia missing 13 scholarship-players did not affect the outcome of the 26-14 win over #7 Baylor.

On Thursday, Clay Travis of Fox Sports' Outkick the Coverage raved about the Bulldogs performance in the Sugar Bowl win over the Baylor Bears.

The scoreboard may not have told the whole story, but Travis was sure to acknowledge Georgia's domination in that game, as well as the determination of the team.

"Georgia, last night, late, really whipped Baylor, and I think its a credit to Kirby Smart's team."

Travis immediately dove right into the extent of talent missing for Georgia, and how the team was able to make the most of what they had.

"(George) Pickens is going to be an incredible player at wide receiver, but then you could have as many top players as Georgia did - sitting out their bowl game, and come out and still be up 19-0 at the half and be as dominate defensively as they were."

Immediately following Travis' talk on Georgia's success within that game, he began to talk about the looming NFL Draft decision of Jake Fromm.

"One of the real questions out there is Jake Fromm played great, I thought, relative to the weapons he had. I'm curious whether or not he's going to go pro. Before the season started, in fact I told you guys this - if there was a player that was going to go from good to great, I would've take Jake Fromm over Joe Burrow, as more likely to do that."

Travis went on to talk about Fromm's traits that make him a solid QB prospect, ahead of the deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I think Jake Fromm has a lot of potential. I think he's very accurate. I think he had a bad offensive coaching staff this year at Georgia. I'm curious for what decision he's going to make, but props to the Georgia Bulldogs for bouncing back after last year's woeful performance against Texas, and getting a win against Baylor."

Georgia Junior quarterback, Jake Fromm will have until January 17th to make a final decision on whether or not he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, and sources indicated to the Bulldog Maven that he will take a majority of that time to decide. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

Brooks Austin

Live updates from the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears. Sign up and sound off as the Dawgs play their final game.

Darnell Washington Commits to The Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Jackson

Darnell Washington has made his college decision. He will be bringing his talents to Athens to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Here's what the Dawgs are getting.

Brock Vandagriff has De-Committed from Oklahoma

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff has de-committed from Oklahoma. The 5-star QB from Prince Avenue Christian lives just mere miles from the University of Georgia.

Zach Evans Updates Recruitment with Interesting Quote at Under Armour Game

Brooks Austin

5-star recruit Zach Evans has thrown the recruiting world for a major turn in the last 24 hours, and he had an interesting quote at the Under Armour game tonight.

Zach Evans Talks Recruitment Following UA All-American Game

Brooks Austin

Zach Evans spoke to the media following the UA All-American game today to shed a bit of light on the developing story revolving his recruitment process.

Georgia Football: Five Takeaways From Win Over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Here are five key takeaways from Georgia's (26-14) win over the Baylor Bears in the 86th Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans.

WATCH: Sugar Bowl Celebration as Georgia Beats Baylor

Brooks Austin

Here is everything you need to see from the postgame celebration from the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans. As the Georgia Bulldogs defeat the Baylor Bears.

2021 5-star QB, Caleb Williams Updates his Recruitment

DJ Cadden

Caleb Williams is one of five 5-star quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He updates his recruitment and talks Georgia's chances to land the dual-threat QB.

Zach Evans Delays Announcement

Blayne Gilmer

Things are now more unclear than ever with Zach Evans as the 5-Star running back has delayed his announcement

Rodrigo Blankenship Talks What it Means to Go Out On Top as a Georgia Bulldog

Brooks Austin

Rodrigo Blankenship has an argument for the greatest kicker in Georgia Bulldog history. After the Sugar Bowl win, he talks about what it means to go out on top.