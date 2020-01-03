Clay Travis Raves about Georgia in Sugar Bowl, talks Jake Fromm NFL Draft

If you can recall from just a little over a year ago, an over-confident - and uninterested it seemed - Georgia team fell to Texas in the 2018 Sugar Bowl, 28-21. The then ranked #5 Georgia Bulldogs gave up 2 turnovers and rushed for just 72 yards in a game where one mishap led to another.

After a similar end to the 2019 season for Georgia, the college football world began to speculate that the Bulldogs would post a resembling performance in the 2020 Sugar Bowl. However, Georgia missing 13 scholarship-players did not affect the outcome of the 26-14 win over #7 Baylor.

On Thursday, Clay Travis of Fox Sports' Outkick the Coverage raved about the Bulldogs performance in the Sugar Bowl win over the Baylor Bears.

The scoreboard may not have told the whole story, but Travis was sure to acknowledge Georgia's domination in that game, as well as the determination of the team.

"Georgia, last night, late, really whipped Baylor, and I think its a credit to Kirby Smart's team."

Travis immediately dove right into the extent of talent missing for Georgia, and how the team was able to make the most of what they had.

"(George) Pickens is going to be an incredible player at wide receiver, but then you could have as many top players as Georgia did - sitting out their bowl game, and come out and still be up 19-0 at the half and be as dominate defensively as they were."

Immediately following Travis' talk on Georgia's success within that game, he began to talk about the looming NFL Draft decision of Jake Fromm.

"One of the real questions out there is Jake Fromm played great, I thought, relative to the weapons he had. I'm curious whether or not he's going to go pro. Before the season started, in fact I told you guys this - if there was a player that was going to go from good to great, I would've take Jake Fromm over Joe Burrow, as more likely to do that."

Travis went on to talk about Fromm's traits that make him a solid QB prospect, ahead of the deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I think Jake Fromm has a lot of potential. I think he's very accurate. I think he had a bad offensive coaching staff this year at Georgia. I'm curious for what decision he's going to make, but props to the Georgia Bulldogs for bouncing back after last year's woeful performance against Texas, and getting a win against Baylor."

Georgia Junior quarterback, Jake Fromm will have until January 17th to make a final decision on whether or not he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, and sources indicated to the Bulldog Maven that he will take a majority of that time to decide.