Did Clemson and Florida State Reach out to the SEC?

Two ACC schools have reportedly reached out to the Southeastern Conference about joining Texas and Oklahoma as new members.

When things seemed to be normal again when it came to conference alignment, another bombshell report was broken about the potential of more additions to the SEC.

Marc Ryan reports:

Clemson + Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson + Florida State don't bring what Oklahoma + Texas do. Notre Dame is the only "free agent" left that would "add to the pot."'



Now, according to Matt Connolly of On3.com, a Clemson spokesperson has vehemently denied the claims. Saying, "There is no truth to the report that Clemson University has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference regarding membership."

Since the Houston Chronicle broke the story on Texas and Oklahoma reaching out to the SEC about a potential move to the conference two weeks ago, it set off a large amount of speculation and rumors about just how much could change in College Football once the Longhorns and Sooners leave the Big 12.

SEC Presidents voted 14-0 to allow both Big 12 schools to join the Southeastern Conference starting in 2025, the year that the Big 12 TV deal expires.

It's simple. The SEC provides revenues that other conferences simply cannot match, mostly because of the TV deal that the conference has in place with ESPN. The revenue splits in the SEC exceed any other conference by more than $20M per school, per season and it's expected to escalate in the coming years. That's money that every worthy school is likely interested in being apart of.

