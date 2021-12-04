Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    College Gameday Make Their SEC Championship Picks

    ESPN College Gameday Crew make their picks for Georgia and Alabama.
    Author:

    Georgia is all but set in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Bulldogs are just hours away from taking the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The betting lines saw Georgia open as a 6.5 point favorite over Alabama. Will Alabama's struggling performances as late continue in Atlanta? Or will Alabama put together another win over Georgia?

    The University of Georgia has lost its last six matchups against the Crimson Tide, including two SEC title games and a national championship.

    You have to go back to 2007 when Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was eight years old before you find a win on the record book for the Bulldogs.

    Georgia will be hoping not to make the same mistakes that have haunted them in the past as they look to advance to the College Football Playoff unbeaten.

    ESPN's College Gameday is on hand for the SEC Championship, nothing quite marks the beginning of a Saturday in the fall then the Gameday crew making their picks each weekend.

    Desmond Howard

    This team has been consistent the whole year. I don't see any reason why Georgia can not win this game.

    Kirk Herbstreit

    How often does Nick Saban get a chance to come into a game as an underdog, you know they're going to come in with an attitude and Bryce Young has the ability to make plays. The one thing that stands out to me about Georgia is this brotherhood, the love they have for one another, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I just can't see that being tonight. Close game, Georgia secures an SEC Championship.

    Read More

    Zac Brown 

    My dad had a picture of Erk Russell on the wall, and if the offense can't score then they can't win. Bulldogs all day long.

    Lee Corso

    I like the team that is most desperate and that's Alabama.

    • Desmond Howard: Georgia
    • Lee Corso: Alabama
    • Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia 
    • Zac Brown (Guest Picker): Georgia

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17175464
    News

    College Gameday Make Their SEC Championship Picks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_9580367
    News

    Lee Corso Makes Head Gear Pick for SEC Championship

    20 minutes ago
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_1518-L
    News

    LATEST on Chris Smith's Availability for SECCG

    1 hour ago
    saban and smart
    News

    Saban and Smart Join College Gameday, Talk Matchup

    1 hour ago
    0B6AC2D4-825A-4386-87F2-837BDDCED7C8
    News

    How Stetson Bennett Can Lead Georgia to an SEC Title

    2 hours ago
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_0996-L
    News

    NFL Draft Analyst Gawks At Level of Talent on Georgia

    3 hours ago
    kirby-smart-georgia-recruiting-class-roster-schedule
    News

    The Recipe For a Georgia Win vs Bama

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17200424
    News

    Gameplan: How Georgia Will Stop Alabama

    19 hours ago