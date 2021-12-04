College Gameday Make Their SEC Championship Picks

Georgia is all but set in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Bulldogs are just hours away from taking the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The betting lines saw Georgia open as a 6.5 point favorite over Alabama. Will Alabama's struggling performances as late continue in Atlanta? Or will Alabama put together another win over Georgia?

The University of Georgia has lost its last six matchups against the Crimson Tide, including two SEC title games and a national championship.

You have to go back to 2007 when Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was eight years old before you find a win on the record book for the Bulldogs.

Georgia will be hoping not to make the same mistakes that have haunted them in the past as they look to advance to the College Football Playoff unbeaten.

ESPN's College Gameday is on hand for the SEC Championship, nothing quite marks the beginning of a Saturday in the fall then the Gameday crew making their picks each weekend.

Desmond Howard

This team has been consistent the whole year. I don't see any reason why Georgia can not win this game.

Kirk Herbstreit

How often does Nick Saban get a chance to come into a game as an underdog, you know they're going to come in with an attitude and Bryce Young has the ability to make plays. The one thing that stands out to me about Georgia is this brotherhood, the love they have for one another, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I just can't see that being tonight. Close game, Georgia secures an SEC Championship.

Zac Brown

My dad had a picture of Erk Russell on the wall, and if the offense can't score then they can't win. Bulldogs all day long.

Lee Corso

I like the team that is most desperate and that's Alabama.

