Dan Lanning "Top Performing" Coach

The performance of Georgia's defense against Clemson has a lot of people talking about Dan Lanning.

Charlotte, North Carolina, was the destination for College Gameday last Saturday for Georgia-Clemson, meaning that ESPN's top commentary team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit were in the booth to call the primetime matchup.

The former Ohio State quarterback saw Georgia's dominant defensive performance up front and center as the Dawgs get a top 5 win over Clemson; the 10-3 victory was enough for the previously fifth-ranked Bulldogs to jump up to number two in both the AP Poll and USA Today's Coaches poll.

Following the conclusion of the long Labor Day weekend for the first official week of College Football, Herbstreit took to Twitter to list his top-performing coaches from week one; Herbstreit listed Georgia's Dan Lanning as the number coach on a list that included Chip Kelly (UCLA), Will Healy (Charlotte), Steve Sarkisian (Texas), Justin Hamilton (Virginia Tech DC), and Brent Pry (Penn State DC).

The Dawgs defense held Clemson to just 2 rushing yards while accumulating seven sacks. The Georgia front seven lifted the Dawgs to victory in a game where each team combined for just 13 points, and Georgia held Clemson to a field goal.

The Tiger's offense mustered up just 180 total yards on Saturday compared to Georgia's 256 yards. Post-game, Smart gave a lot of credit to Lanning and his defensive staff.

Dan (Lanning) did a great job calling the game tonight. The defensive staff did an incredibly job with the game plan. The kids were into the game. I think we frustrated them and confused them. We didn't do well offensively either, but we did have some moments where we could run the ball. They struggled to do that

