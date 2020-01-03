BulldogMaven
D'Andre Swift talks George Pickens, NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

Headed into this year's Allstate Sugar Bowl there were a couple of things we knew about D'Andre Swift. We knew he wasn't 100% - in fact, it's safe to say he wasn't even close - and we knew he had a looming NFL Draft decision. 

Those two combining factors in today's day and age of college football typically lead to the player electing to sit out the bowl game, but that's not Swift's style. 

It's something he spoke to us about after the (26-14) win over the Baylor Bears. 

When asked what it says about him as a teammate that he came out and tried to play in the bowl game, Swift said: 

"Just that I love the game of football. You don't know how many opportunities you have to play the game of football. So, I tried to go today, tried to put my best foot forward. I'm just happy to be apart of this team." 

He talked about the future of the running back position at Georgia: 

"The future is definitely bright. Cook, Zamir, and Kenny. I can't say enough good things about them guys. They work hard every day and they got to show what they were capable of today. So, I'm definitely excited for them." 

USATSI_13862454
WR, George Pickens

Swift was then asked what he thought about George Pickens: 

"George Pickens is as good as advertised. #1 receiver. Best in the country to me. He does it every day in practice. Energy is high. You don't see too many people diving for balls in practice. He just puts his body on the line every day for us." 

Swift closed his media comments with re-affirming that he has yet to make his NFL Draft decision and there is no timetable set for that decision. 

Swift's draft stock has fallen slightly since opening as a consensus first-round selection. Though he's a been in the first round in a couple of recent mock drafts, he's now more of a second-round selection in most. 

Just like at one point we were under the impression Swift would be a first-round pick, we thought he was a lock to declare. However, after watching him fight through a lingering shoulder injury and fighting to play in the bowl game alongside his Georgia teammates it's clear that being a Bulldog is special to #7. 

We aren't saying he's coming back. In fact, 1st & 2nd round placements in the majority of mock drafts typically lead to players declaring early. However, it's not exactly a closed case at this point. And every day he delays the announcement could bode well for his return to Georgia for a senior season. 

The decision wouldn't be unprecedented. Sony Michel and Nick Chubb both returned for their senior seasons at Georgia. Swift's proteges at the running back position both had similar draft stocks as a junior. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BGilmer18
BGilmer18

I don't think there is any denying that D'Andre is one of, if not the, most talented players in the country when healthy. Either way that Swift decides to go, Dawg faithful everywhere will be appreciative of what he has done in the Red and Black.

