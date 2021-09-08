Georgia Gets Much Needed Depth Back in DB Room

After suffering injuries in August due to being struck by a vehicle, freshman David Daniel is returning from injury.

Freshman safety David Daniel for Georgia took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon hinting at his return from an injury suffered in August right in the middle of fall camp.

OnlineAthens’ Marc Weiszer reported on August 26th that the freshman defensive back was struck by a vehicle on campus that Tuesday after exiting from a campus transit bus. Luckily the injuries suffered by Daniels did not force him to be hospitalized, as Weiszer reported that he suffered “cuts to his left wrist and thigh area and police noticed an open wound on his thigh” Weiszer states from the police record.

The freshmen defensive back was an enrollee in the winter meaning he was able to participate in the spring and get a head start on his fellow freshmen at learning his role as a safety at Georgia.

Daniel was the first member of Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class and stuck it out with the Dawgs from the very first day that he committed to become a Dawg.

Since arriving sources told SI Dawgs Daily that Daniels was cross-training at both safety and STAR and is working on studying a rather extensive playbook for both positions. Getting the freshman back will add more depth to Georgia’s defensive back room that was getting slim after the injury to Tykee Smith.

