Dawgs Daily History: Georgia's Homes Away From Home

Georgia football has played in numerous stadiums throughout its history. Some of these venues have a special place in the heart of the program.

Sanford Stadium is a great home for Georgia football, but it isn't the Bulldogs' only home.

Through Georgia's 125-plus-year history, the program and its fan base have also laid claim to several other stadiums, much to the chagrin of some of these venue's primary tenants. Here are four stadiums Georgia has turned into its homes away from home.

Gator Bowl - Jacksonville

Besides Georgia's home in Sanford Stadium, the Gator Bowl (Currently named TIAA Bank Field) is the only stadium that hosts the Bulldogs every year. With very few exceptions, the Bulldogs have played Florida in Jacksonville annually since 1933. If that's not a "home away from home," then what is?

Georgia has also returned to Jacksonville for the annual Gator Bowl game five times. The Bulldogs have a 3-1-1 record in the Gator Bowl with the most recent game being a 24-17 win over Penn State in 2016.

Some of Georgia's most memorable moments took place on the Gator Bowl's turf. "Run Lindsey," "Fourth and Dumb," "Dooley's last game," "The Dance," are all as synonymous with Georgia football as any moment to happened in Sanford Stadium.

As far as out-of-state locations go, Jacksonville is the perfect home away from home for Georgia. Many Bulldog fans take the opportunity to turn the Georgia/Florida Game weekend into a vacation. Since the Bulldogs are the most popular college team in Georgia, playing once a year in Jacksonville gives fans in south Georgia a game they can easily travel to.

Bobby Dodd Stadium - Atlanta

Home field advantage doesn't exist when Georgia plays Georgia Tech in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Bulldogs have a 32-20-3 record against the Yellow Jackets in Bobby Dodd, including an ongoing 10-game winning streak. In fact, Georgia Tech hasn't won consecutive games against Georgia in Atlanta since 1961-63.

Of course, it doesn't help that the Bulldogs have a stronger following in Atlanta than the Yellow Jackets do. When the two teams meet in Bobby Dodd Stadium, there tends to be almost as much red in stands as there is gold.

Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn

Georgia vs. Auburn is one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football. One of the aspects of the rivalry that makes it so great is how much road teams have dominated. Georgia's record in Jordan-hare Stadium is 17-12-2, while Auburn's record in Athens is 18-16-0.

Many of those 17 wins in Jordan-Hare are among the most special in Georgia football history:

Surviving in 2019

Massive upset in 2006

Greene-to-Johnson in 2002

Quadruple-overtime thriller in 1996

Ending Auburn's 20-game winning streak with a tie in 1994

Goalline stand in 1992

"Between the Hoses" in 1986

The "sugar falling out of the sky" in 1982

You get the point.

Vanderbilt Stadium - Nashville

Home field advantage also doesn't exist when Georgia plays Vanderbilt in Nashville. Of course, you can say that about any SEC team that travels to Nashville to play Vanderbilt.

Georgia fans regularly pack Vanderbilt Stadium. Why wouldn't they? Georgia's record in Vanderbilt Stadium is 27-8-1, a win is almost guaranteed. The Commodores have only successfully defended their turf against the Bulldogs twice since 1991.

