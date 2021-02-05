Dawgs Daily History: Best Recruiting Classes Since 2010

Georgia football signed many great classes during the 2010s, but which classes stood out the most?

Georgia football is no stranger to recruiting success. While the program only recently started recruiting at a consistently elite level, Georgia has always signed a large share of great recruits.

The 2010s were a particularly good decade for recruiting. Not only was it the decade where Georgia became a recruiting juggernaut, but classes earlier in the decade formed the foundation the current program is built on.

The following is a look back at the best classes from the 2010s. The 2018 and 19 classes were not considered for this list as the jury is still out for those classes.

2017 - 25 players

It might not have been a consensus no. 1 class, but the 2017 class is arguably the greatest in school history from top-to-bottom. The top of the class includes Jake Fromm, Richard LeCounte, D'Andre Swift, Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas. Each is among the best players in school history at their position.

2017 featured several pleasant surprises from the bottom of the class. Monty Rice wasn't even a top-300 prospect in the 247Sports Composite and he became the centerpiece of Georgia's defense. Eric Stokes was a three-star recruit who became one of the best corners in the SEC. Fellow three-star Justin Shaffer will be a two-year starter on the offensive line next season.

2015 - 28 players

If a recruiting class is only as good as its worst players, 2015 is certainly a great class. Georgia's "worst" recruit of the 2015 class was three-star running back Tae Crowder. All he did at Georgia was move to linebacker and become a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2019.

Crowder wasn't the only negligible recruit from the class to become a star. Cornerback Deandre Baker was just a three-star as well and he won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2018.

The top of the class featured several stars. Linebacker Roquan Smith had a legendary season in 2017, winning the Butkus Award while leading Georgia to the national title game. Trenton Thompson and Jonathan Ledbetter were multi-year starters on the defensive line, and Terry Godwin was a solid receiver for each of his four seasons.

2014 - 20 players

This is the class that produced Georgia's national title appearance in 2017. The six of the top eight recruits in the class were starters on that team; running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, linebacker Lorenzo Carter, cornerback Malkom Parrish, guard Isaiah Wynn, and center Lamont Gailliard.

The 2014 class was certainly top-heavy, but it featured some surprising stars on the backend. Isaiah McKenzie became a legendary kick returner. Safety Dominick Sanders was a ballhawk who ended his career with 16 interceptions.

