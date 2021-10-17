Sunday Thoughts: Davis for Heisman, Bennet's Biggest Improvement

Georgia maintains it's No. 1 team in the country status following Saturday's convincing 30 to 13 win over the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

The No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats came to Athens, Georgia on Saturday and put up a four-quarter football game, something Georgia opponents haven't exactly delivered since the opening week of the season.

Though it was a meaningless late score, Georgia's starters were indeed on the field for 60-minutes. They were strained physically, that's for certain with a physical Kentucky team, but they were never truly threatened.

Here are our Day Old Observations from a big home win for the Georgia Bulldogs:

Kentucky's Gameplan Was Solid

Want to know how threatening and terrifyingly great Georgia's defense is this season? The nation's 7th ranked offense in terms of yards per play, entered a football game with the game plan of "Let's just make it to 3rd & manageable."

Georgia's defense is hard enough to score on, but if you're constantly in 3 & 10+, it's impossible. Kentucky had two scoring drives in the game, they were 6 of 8 on third down. Five of those six conversions were 3rd & 5 or shorter.

The only problem for Kentucky? For the rest of the contest, they were 3 for 11 on third down. Their game plan of making it to 3rd & 5, worked, just not often enough.

One of the Biggest Areas of Improvement from Bennett

Stetson Bennett has done a more than adequate job of delivering this offense to efficiency and spurts of explosivity. He's more than passed the test when it comes to the starting quarterback duties on a team that is configured like Georgia. That being said, he's shown drastic improvements in one specific area.

He's not forcing the football anymore. Playing with a chip on your shoulder, being a competitor, having something to prove, all those cliches of quarterbacks that have the storyline of Stetson Bennett come with a cost typically. In years past, Stetson would make careless decisions with the football and it would lead to untimely turnovers. He hasn't done that this season.

When things aren't looking open, he's settling and protecting the football. That's his key to success.

Jordan Davis for Heisman

Sure, a defensive tackle has never won the award. In fact, only one primary defender has ever won the award, Charles Woodson, and he had to play offense, and return kicks just to get some love.

You'll find out quickly which national analysts aren't watching the actual games when they discuss Jordan Davis' value with stats. Here's a fact for you, 6 of the 7 leading tacklers for Georgia — Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean, Adam Anderson, Nolan Smith, and Quay Walker — all share one thing in common, they play around No. 99.

Jordan Davis draws more attention and creates more opportunities for the players around him than any other player in the sport, and that is invaluable.

