Defensive Grade Report: Week Seven

How did Georgia's defense grade out following the 30-13 win over Kentucky?

Georgia's defense may have let up two touchdowns in the win versus Kentucky with Georgia's starting unit on the field. Still, after the 30-13 win over the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, there isn't much to complain about.

Defensive Line: A

Georgia's defensive line is the best in the country when it comes to playing all-around good football. That overall performance was on display again against one of the most experienced offensive line units in the SEC.

Georgia's defensive line held the SEC leading rusher Chris Rodriguez to just seven yards on his seven carries. The Kentucky rushing attack was held to just 51 yards as a unit; the only real complaint about Georgia's front is the lack of sacks.

Georgia had three sacks against Will Levis but still created a ton of pressure; Levis also broke contain a couple of times on the Bulldogs, rushing for 12 yards on ten carries.

Linebackers: A+

Georgia's experienced linebacking core is just as important to the nation's top defense as the defensive line. The linebackers are allowed to run east-west and north-south to make plays due to the defensive front; that's not to mention that star linebacker Nakobe Dean can successfully pressure the quarterback as a blitzer this year.

Both edge rushers Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson combined for a sack, getting credit for a half-sack each. Anderson should have a whole sack as he flashed his speed on Travon Walker's only sack of the day. Anderson's elite speed coming off the edge forced Levis up into the pocket where Walker and Carter brought him down.

Secondary: A+

The young secondary continues to gain experience with strong performances through seven games this season. Kentucky's Will Levis threw for just 192 yards and two touchdowns, completing 32 of his 42 passes.

Facing a dangerous weapon like receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Georgia shut him down, allowing Robinson 39-yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions. Georgia was tested for the first time this season for all four quarters since Clemson in week one, with the Kentucky offense converting on 9 of 19 third downs.

Georgia implemented some soft zone coverages after halftime and suffocated the Wildcats offense for the most part, other than the late-game touchdown drive that was over 11 minutes long.

Special Teams: B

It was a rough day for Georgia's special teams unit, Will Muschamp, the current special team's coordinator, will not be pleased once he turns on the tape. On punt return Kearis Jackson made some rare mistakes, starting with a should've been fair catch that ended with a Wildcat blasting the experienced returner. From there, Jackson bobbled two punts but successfully recovered both.

Things would not end there as Jake Camarda shanked a punt, and to cap it off, Jack Podlesny missed Georgia's first PAT in over 365 consecutive attempts, breaking Georgia's NCAA record-long streak. However, things weren't all bad on special teams as Devonte Wyatt, and Jordan Davis combined to block Kentucky PAT after scoring the game's last touchdown.

