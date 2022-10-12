Defensive Players to Watch in Matchup with Vanderbilt

Georgia reclaimed their No. 1 ranking in the polls after their dominant win against the Auburn Tigers and now heads into week seven against Vanderbilt. The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a dominating performance against the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia held the Tigers to just 258 yards of total offense, with 62 of those coming on one busted play that resulted in a touchdown in the midst of the fourth quarter when the game was well out of hand.

Now, the Commodores come to Athens as 38.5-point underdogs as the Bulldogs play their final game before the bye week. So, who are the players we are watching closely on Saturday from this defense?

Players to Watch in UGA vs Vanderbilt

Rian Davis/Smael Mondon, LB s

Sophomore linebacker Smael Mondon was not available last Saturday against the Auburn Tigers, and Kirby Smart told the Media on Tuesday "Smael's been very similar to last week" during the rehab process on his ankle this week. So, whoever starts alongside Jamon Dumas-Johnson either way Rian Davis will need to play. Trezmen Marshall is also banged up this week as well. Smart noted that he's warming up and "getting loose," Either way, this is an extremely banged-up unit. Freshmen Jalon Walker could potentially see playing time this week as well.

“That shows resiliency. He talked all offseason about it. He stands in front of the team and talks about what he's been through and how tough it's been and you keep plugging away. I can still remember when he came in my office during the COVID year and said 'Coach, I'm going to sit this thing out,' and I said, 'No you're not. You're staying with it. You're going to stick it out, you're going to keep playing, you're going to keep practicing.' He was ready to just shut it down, and I'm so glad that he did because he's become a better person." Kirby Smart on Rian Davis

Warren Brinson, DT

When you turn the tape on, No. 97 for the University of Georgia flashes, he destroys blocks, he's in the backfield tackling ball carriers, and he's in the face of the quarterback. The only problem? He doesn't flash consistently. That's been the storyline of Warren Brinson. He's immensely talented, the 6'4, 300-pound junior has waited his turn to get the lion's share of the reps in this defense. Saturday, with Jalen Carter out for the second weekend, Brinson has an opportunity to have a dominant weekend.

Bear Alexander is currently playing at such a level as a true freshman that he's taking some of the reps off the plate of Brinson, even with Carter out.

Javon Bullard, DB

Of the 106 attempts that have been charted by PFF.com for the Vanderbilt Commodores, 66 of them are within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, with 23 of those attempts occuring behind the line of scrimmage. That's a long way of telling you they do most of their work through the air underneath, making the job of Javon Bullard and his fellow defensive backs vital. Especially with regards to tackling in space.

