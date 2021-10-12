Dell McGee Visits Talented 2023 Back, What We Learned

Running back Justice Haynes has been Georgia's No. 1 priority at the position for the 2023 class, and running backs coach Dell McGee stopped by his high school last Friday to see him in person.

On his way to several high schools, McGee ultimately made his way to Blessed Trinity Catholic High School, home of Justice Haynes and multiple other Power-5 prospects, a game the Titans lost to Calhoun County, 27-32.

Haynes ran for 244 yards on 35 carries, finding the endzone four times in the process. He is the son of former Georgia Bulldog and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Verron Hayes.

Georgia feels that Haynes is one of the best 2023 backs in the nation after the legacy recruit's illustrious start to his high school career, compiling over 4,000 total yards of offense and 53 touchdowns.

In recent years Georgia consistently possesses a strong running back room, with a multitude of those backs leaving Athens for a career in the National Football League.

Haynes could be the next-in-line for Georgia. His unique blend of power, speed, and balance makes him the ideal three-down back, routinely makes the first defender miss, and plays against top high school competition.

With two running backs currently committed as part of the 2022 class: Branson Robinson and Jordan James, and a recent trend of Georgia taking two backs in almost every class under Smart, Haynes could be the only back taken in the 2023 class by Georgia.

Dawgs Daily and SI All-American's Brooks Austin was in attendance as well, here's what he learned from seeing Justice Haynes.

"He's the entire team it seems at times. He had 35 carries and six or seven targets in the passing game on an offense that might have taken 65 snaps in the football game. Every run is this impressive combination of patience and power. Patience to find the often non-existent hole and power to finish after contact, consistently breaking tackles. He also has the top-end speed to take it the distance on the Power-5 level that he's headed."

