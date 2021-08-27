Van Pran Starting at Center?

Following fall camp it is likely that Sedrick Van Pran will be the starter for Georgia in week one.

When fall camp began for Georgia, they had two questions among the offensive line, one was left tackle, and the other was center. The latter saw Warren Ericson and Sedrick Van Pran as the two viable candidates for the void left by Trey Hill.

With just over a week until Georgia's September 4th opener kickoff with Clemson, Sedrick Van Pran is the most likely starter. However, Van Pran was not the favorite heading into camp, as Ericson held the advantage over the sophomore lineman after starting in Georgia's final two games last season at the position. Ericson was the replacement for Trey Hill in 2020 after Hill underwent two minor knee surgeries that ended his season.

The tides would turn in the position battle when Ericson suffered a hand injury at the beginning of Georgia's first full week of fall camp. That injury would cause the junior to miss some time with a cast on his snapping hand, which he has been wearing since returning to practice in the last few days.

In the aftermath of the injury to the presumed starter following the Peach Bowl, Smart sounded confident that Ericson would be working on being ambidextrous and snapping the football with both hands.

Despite that very public vote of confidence from the head coach, it seems more likely that Sedrick Van Pran will be the starter week one for Georgia. The question with starting Van Pran has nothing to do with talent or potential, the former New Orleans, Louisiana native was a four-star coming out of high school, which brings the physical tools needed to the starting center. On top of the physical capabilities, Van Pran has leadership DNA, which is required to lead an offensive line unit in college football. Experience or lack thereof is the only question for the sophomore.

Van Pran looks to be the future at Georgia's center position; Ericson's added experience at guard could allow for Van Pran to start as early as week one against Clemson.

Projected Depth Chart Week One vs. Clemson

C1: Sedrick Van Pran

C2: Warren Ericson

C3: Austin Blaske

