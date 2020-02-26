Devonte Wyatt Arrested On Misdemeanor Charges

The University of Georgia has already seen two defensive linemen leave for their next venture due to graduation with Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett. One of their highly anticipate returning players for the 2020 season has gotten himself into a little bit of trouble last night.

Devonte Wyatt was a arrested on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and property damage.

Wyatt was booked into the Athens Clarke county jail last night at 11:35 according to police reports and was released on a $1,500 bond.

In two seasons with the Bulldogs Wyatt has played in 25 games and accounted for 2.5 sacks during that time, but as we mention earlier, this spring and coming fall we’re going to really be his first opportunity to become a mainstay along that defensive line.

Devonte Wyatt was a transfer to Georgia after spending his freshman season at a junior community college in Kansas. He was the third ranked JUCO player in the entire country entering Georgia. Since he’s been on the roster he’s been a mainstay in the rotation and is set to be a Senior this fall on an otherwise young core of defensive linemen.

He had a career high 7 tackles in the Sugar Bowl against Texas in 2018 and had a career high 19 QB pressures in 2019.

As of right now there is no further information on any disciplinary actions that Wyatt may face with regards to Kirby Smart and his football staff, or for that matter with even the law.

We will continue to update this story as any further information comes in on the arrest.

