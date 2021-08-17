Former Georgia CB Waived by Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Georgia cornerback DJ Daniel has been waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars following their first preseason game.

Daniel was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason after his second and final season with the Bulldogs and struggled to make a splash on a really deep secondary in Jacksonville.

The Griffin, Ga., native followed behind a first-rounder, and first pick in the second round, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell. However, he still had playing time at UGA and is able to play both press man with experience in cover 3. He plays with a competitive demeanor and tends to blanket receivers quite well. So, he could be picked up on waivers rather soon.

Daniel opened lots of eyes at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. He took as many snaps as he could, and was fearless in taking on any receiver who dared face him in practice. His tireless efforts were not unnoticed, and he likely improved his draft stock in the process. He believes highly in himself, and it is that belief that will make him work hard to be successful in the NFL over the next few years.

