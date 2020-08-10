DawgsDaily
Source: Dominick Blaylock Cleared to Return, Georgia Receivers Update

Brooks Austin

Back in June, we brought you an exclusive update on Dominick Blaylock's rehab from the knee injury he suffered during the SEC championship game. At that point in time sources indicated to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Blaylock was almost back to full speed and was projected to make a full return by the September 19th matchup against Alabama. 

A lot has changed since then, including the season as a whole seemingly in parrel it seems. Though nothing has stopped SEC programs like Georgia from conducting business as usual. 

And part of that business as usual is Dominick Blaylock who sources tell Dawgs Daily has been fully cleared to return to action for the Dawgs. Making that a full return to action in less than 8 months which is borderline insane. 

Sources also tell Dawgs Daily that the wide receiver core is getting quite the workload right now. With an accelerated preseason, several wide receivers are experiencing tightness in their hamstrings. As expected, Jermaine Burton is consistently flashing on the practice field. He's going to be making an instant and early impact this fall for Georgia. 

Also, we continuously hear great things about Todd Monken's offensive install. 

There's serious confidence in the product that the offense will be putting on the field this fall, assuming there is a season. The offensive install is going smoothly and it's clear that Georgia will be scoring more points this fall than the less than impressive 30.8 points per game that placed them 50th in the FBS last fall. 

