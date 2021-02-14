The University of Georgia has plenty of anticipation surrounding its 2021 football season. But in order for them to meet their goes, these duos have to be great.

Valentine's day is a day where significant others celebrate the partnership that means the most to them. Football teams have those special partnerships as well.

Today, we will take a look at the duos that have to be great for Georgia in 2021 in order for them to live up to the hype this fall.

JT Daniels and George Pickens

These two hit things off late in the season as Georgia went undefeated in the four games with JT Daniels starting at quarterback. Wide receiver George Pickens relished the idea of a quarterback that can drive the ball down the field and take shots. Pickens accumulated 71% of his total production on the year in just the four games that Daniels played.

If Georgia's offense is going to be the juggernaut that we are expecting in 2021, it'll be on the shoulders of both Pickens and Daniels.

Kirby Smart and Todd Monken

Head coach Kirby Smart has shown signs of willingness to change in terms of the offensive identity. Todd Monken's history as an offensive coordinator shows you he wants to take shots down the field and play fast, and for the most part, 2020's season portrayed that. However, games like Kentucky where they run the ball on 76% of offensive snaps have to be removed. They need to be able to remain explosive during games they feel comfortable.

Not just run the ball and milk the clock because they know they can.

Kelee Ringo and Nyland Green

Cornerback is a point of concern for Georgia headed into this upcoming season. However, they are extremely talented at the position. The young pups like Kelee Ringo and Nyland Green are going to have to play exceptionally well in their first collegiate experience for Georgia to contend for a national title.

According to sources, Kelee Ringo is a shoo-in for one of the starting corner spots, the other is up for grabs and we here at Dawgs Daily believe it's going to be Green that wins it.

Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson

The best way to protect young cornerbacks is to get after the quarterback. Georgia lost their two-time leading sack getter in OLB Azeez Ojulari to the NFL Draft, but like every other position at Georgia, there's great depth. Adam Anderson had 6.5 sacks while only playing a limited amount of the time in 2020 and is expected to have an extended role this fall.

As for Nolan Smith, once the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2019, he hasn't exactly made the impact in his first two seasons that most expected.

Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis

The defensive tackle spot has slowly become one of the most important positions on any given defense, and the position is evolving. If Georgia is going to have success against the run in 2021 — like they have for two consecutive seasons — it will be because of interior linemen like Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis.

However, if they are going to border on the line of greatness defensively, Wyatt and Davis will need to provide an added level of quarterback pressure from the inside.

