Biggest Questions Heading into Spring Practice

The hype around the Georgia football program continues to build, however they have to answer some questions this spring.

The hype surrounding the 2021 Georgia football season continues to build as we inch ever so closely to the start of spring practice. And there are certainly question marks remaining surrounding this football team.

Seven draft-eligible juniors returned for their senior season, including a quarterback in JT Daniels that sparked life into an offense that lacked a level of explosiveness to contend at a national title level.

Headed into a vital spring practice window, Georgia has a few questions to answer.

Cornerback

Georgia certainly needs quality depth at the safety position headed into this upcoming season, however, they don't currently have a cornerback on the roster that has a single career start in the SEC. Sure, there's an incredible amount of talent on the depth chart — Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green, Ameer Speed — but there's little to no experience across the board.

The great news for Georgia fans? Young corners have been able to impact college football games as freshmen in recent memory. LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. looked like the best corner in America at times as a freshman, Elias Ricks played at an elite level as a freshman in 2020 as well. There's reason to believe Georgia is in good hands, but two people have to step up.

According to sources, Kelee Ringo is most likely going to be one of those corners, who partners with him is where the questions begin.

Offensive Line

Head coach Kirby Smart has made it a point to recruit at least four offensive linemen in every single recruiting class, year in and year out. Which means you are always going to be deep at the position.

However, perennially it seems Georgia is having offensive linemen leave early for the NFL Draft. Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, and Solomon Kindley in 2019, and Trey Hill in 2020. This will quickly leave questions at key positions.

Like tackle for example. Georgia's Warren McClendon played at a Freshmen All-American level in 2020 and seems to have a jump start on one of the starting spots at the position. However, there's still one remaining opening with Jamaree Salyer moving into guard. Which SI All-American will it be? Broderick Jones or Amarius Mims? Is there a dark horse candidate?

It's a good problem to have.

On the interior of the offensive line, Trey Hill's departure leaves a vacancy at the center position. Leaving the end of season incumbent in Warren Ericson matched up against the uber-talented redshirt freshman in Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger.

Additions?

Georgia has roster space, but do they intend to use it? Kirby Smart is no stranger to adding impact players at positions of need. He added tight end Eli Wolf and wider receiver Lawrence Cager in 2019 when they needed weapons. Quarterback JT Daniels and Jamie Newman along with tight end Tre' McKitty were added in 2020.

The only difference now is, it appears Georgia's defense is the unit that needs a bit of help via the NCAA Transfer Portal, not the offense. Specifically the defensive backfield.

We've maintained here on Dawgs Daily that Georgia's staff will continue to be patient and select what they believe to be an immediate impact player for them in the back end.