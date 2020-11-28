SI.com
QB D'Wan Mathis Enters Transfer Portal

Brooks Austin

Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis was the starter for the season opener against Arkansas. However, with Game 6 approaching, Mathis has left the team and is expected to enter the transfer portal according to Jake Rowe of 247sports.com

Mathis entered the season as the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs during the opener against Arkansas. He was benched after just six series and did not see meaningful playing time until the Florida contest. 

Mathis flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Georgia on the 2019 Early Signing Day period. Mathis then redshirted during the 2019 season while recovering from unexpected brain surgery.

Many thought Mathis didn't get a fair crack at the job and should have been rewarded with another opportunity to prove his value. 

With Mathis entering the portal, that leaves the Bulldogs with just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster:

  1. JT Daniels
  2. Stetson Bennett
  3. Carson Beck 

Despite possibly entering the portal, players still have the option to return to the football team if that were his decision but at the moment that seems unlikely. He will be able to explore his options at other schools within the rules. 

There was at one point speculation surrounding freshman quarterback Beck. He has reportedly unfollowed several key staff members from the University of Georgia on social media. In 2020, this has been an early indicator of a disgruntled athlete. This doesn't mean he will be entering the portal any time soon. In fact, we are of the belief that no such thought has entered Beck's mind at this point in the season. 

However, it is clearly something that demands everyone's attention, especially after seeing Mathis delete every Georgia related photo from his Instagram weeks before leaving the program. 

