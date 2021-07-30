UGA Target Elijah Pritchett Named No. 1 Tackle

Sports Illustrated home
Elijah Pritchett Named No. 1 Tackle

Georgia target Elijah Pritchett was named the No. 1 tackle in the country by SI All-American.
SI All-American has been releasing their top players by position for several weeks now. Georgia target Elijah Pritchett was named the No. 1 tackle in the nation by the recruiting service.

Prichett is one of the most critical players on the board for Georgia. They don't have any offensive lineman in the 2022 class at the moment, and Prichett would be a massive addition.

At the moment, it seems as like his recruitment will come down to Georgia, Alabama, USC, and Florida State. The nation's top tackle hails from Columbus, Georgia, where he attends Carver High School.

The Crimson Tide  and USC appear to be in the lead here, but a promising sign is that many expected Pritchett to commit before the end of summer. He has been on campus in Athens and liked what he saw from the Bulldog staff.

He projects as an impact player from day one in college. The Bulldogs will likely start Amarius Mims and Warren McClendon at both tackle spots by the end of the year, but Pritchett is very talented and could compete for backup snaps.

Brooks Austin, lead editor of Dawgs Daily and recruiting analyst for SI All-American, was in charge of the list. Here is what he had to say after watching Pritchett.

"Pritchett barely takes the top spot here in a top-heavy class at the position in the 2022 cycle. With elite length and measurables, Pritchett brings an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame. He has an effortless kick slide on the left side of the offensive line, and he plays with tremendous anger and aggression. He can play high at times, something that a little coaching will clean up, but otherwise a flawless prospect."

