Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes a Player to Watch Against Georgia

Georgia is the No. 1 team in college football. Any doubt about that was erased this past weekend when the Bulldogs decimated Tennessee in Athens. Kirby Smart’s squad has seemed invincible at times, but even Superman has his kryptonite.

For Georgia, in 2022, that weakness has been turnovers. Whenever we’ve seen this team bogged down, giving the ball away has been the key contributor. In Georgia’s four closest games this year (Kent State 39-22, at Missouri 26-22, Florida 42-20, Tennessee 27-13) the Bulldogs have turned the football over at least twice.

Looking to stay unbeaten, Georgia (9-0, 6-0) will now head to Starkville to take on Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3). Those Bulldogs have a player that not only lives for taking the football away, but also finding the end zone.

Emmanuel Forbes is currently 1st in the SEC with five interceptions on the year. The 6’0 corner has been a bright spot on a defensive unit that ranks 47th in team defense. Forbes has taken interceptions to the house twice this year, one a 33-yarder against Texas A&M, the other a 59-yard return that got his team back in the game at Kentucky.

Forbes is a known commodity. A Preseason 2nd-Team All-SEC selection, Forbes now has 13 interceptions in his career. The junior is the 5th best corner prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft according to ESPN’s Matt Miller. In games Emmanuel Forbes has an interception, Mississippi State is 3-1, with wins over Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Forbes did sit out during Mississippi State's 36-33 overtime win over Auburn, but is expected to play against Georgia.

Now, Georgia is a different beast offensively. Todd Monken’s offense distributes the football to a plethora of weapons with a merciless efficiency, but Forbes can still cause problems. If he can lock up one side of the field, he’ll allow Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to get creative with his other 10 defenders.

