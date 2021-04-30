Eric Stokes Off the Board To Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have selected former Georgia Bulldog corner Eric Stokes with the No. 29 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stokes broke onto the scene during the 2021 NFL season for the Bulldogs. He lead the team with four interceptions, including a pick-six against the Florida Gators.

Stokes was selected to the First Team All-SEC at the end of the season. He was also named a First Team All-American by CBS Sports.

At the moment Stokes will be at his best when playing man coverage. He doesn't have the best ball skills but is one of the best in-phase corners Georgia has had in the last half-decade.

Many were down on Stokes during the draft process. Pro Football Focus even left Stokes off their top-10 corners list.

Part of the concern from evaluators was that Stokes doesn't have elite size. He is 6-1 and 185 lbs., a far cry from teammate Tyson Campbell's measurables of 6-3 and 195 lbs.

What Stokes doesn't have in size or ball skills he makes up for in speed and man coverage ability.

Stokes clocked a 4.28-second forty-yard dash on three separate occasions during his pre-draft process.

He also logged a 41-inch vertical, meaning that if he had to high point the ball he eventually could.

Most NFL defensive back coaches believe ball skills can be taught. What they can't teach is elite top-end speed and natural technique in man to man coverage, both of which Stokes has.

