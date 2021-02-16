ESPN Draft Analyst Leaves UGA Corners Outside Top-10 CBs

ESPN’s lead draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his big board for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and to the surprise of many left former Georiga corners Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell outside of the top ten at their position group. Most analysts have the two in the top-seven and even as high as No. 2 corner in some mocks. However, Kiper is putting a day three grade on both of them.

While Kiper is one of the true legends of the NFL Draft industry and has been extensively covering the draft for ESPN for quite some time now, this feels a little off.

Here's his list:

1. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

2. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

3. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

4. Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

5. Elijah Molden, Washington

6. Shaun Wade, Ohio State

7. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

8. Aaron Robinson, UCF

9. Keith Taylor, Washington

10. Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Both Stokes and Campbell are unique prospects with above-average athletic profiles, adequate production at the college level, and possess all of the intangibles to succeed on the next level. While you may be able to definitively say that corners Patrick Surtain, Caleb Farley, Jaycee Horn are better prospects at the position in this class, even then Stokes and Campbell are at least on par with the rest of the field, if not better than the rest of the draft pool.

Both have received multiple first-round mocks in these last few days and many sources close to Georgia’s program expect them to raise their draft stock at their Pro Day. They will test phenomenally and should display the skills that made them great at Georgia in the on-field drills.

While they may not conclusively be top three corners in this class it feels like they have certainly placed themselves in the top ten of their position group.

