Why 'Bama? Terrion Arnold Tells You In His Own Words

Terrion Arnold is the 44th-ranked overall prospect in the class of 2021 according to SI All-American. Wednesday, Terrion Arnold announced he will be attending the University of Alabama.

It's a major miss for the Georgia program in the class of 2021. They needed Arnold desperately in the back end of the defense. He's dynamic enough to add quality depth at corner, safety and even STAR as a true freshman.

So, why did Arnold choose Alabama over Georgia? Well, here's his explanation he gave to SI All-American in an exclusive blog:

Now for what everybody has been waiting for . . . as far as what went into the decision process, I took it all the way down to the end. For one, because of the challenge. Even the opportunity to take it all the way to the end, most people don't really understand that you have to be a superb athlete to be able to do that because schools have to really want you. Spots close very fast and there's a lot of great players out there, so for schools to hold -- as they would say -- that last spot for me is amazing. It just shows how hard I've worked and it's paying off.

What went into my decision process . . . I broke down the process very analytically. I didn't really get into what people do as far as looking who is at your position and checking out the depth chart and stuff like that, because I feel like I can compete with anyone and go and take me a position. So that didn't really matter to me. I feel like kids who do that is kind of a put-down of how good you are and the doubt in yourself.

I took my visits and I built relationships. I love my family and I'm a very family-oriented guy, so really this is the school that made me feel like family the most. Even at John Paul, we built relationships that will last forever. I'm pretty close to my principal, my guidance counselor, a lot of my peers, and obviously Coach Ed and Coach Travis. It's really just about relationships and the school that could get me through the next journey.

I chose Alabama.

I was down to Georgia and Florida, but I chose Alabama just because competition. A wise man told me you practice more than you play, so you have to be able to compete with the best of the best way more than you play. The games should be easy, so if I go hard in practice and I'm able to compete with the top-notch guys in the country, and the top-notch guys in the country are there, it will elevate my game to a T.

Why not go play for the GOAT, as they say, in Nick Saban? I've built a great relationship with him. For me to just have all those sit down conversations with him, to turn down a lot of top players and save that last spot for me, it really shows how bad they wanted me -- even with the basketball opportunity. He's giving me the opportunity to play both and I have to take advantage of the opportunity.

