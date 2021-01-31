Stockton Talks Commitment, Who's Next?

Georgia's most recent commit, quarterback Gunner Stockton, talks about his decision to choose Georgia and who he's now recruiting to come with him.

Every great recruiting class needs players that can convince top talent to join them on the mission. In 2021, Georgia had safety David Daniel on defense quarterback Brock Vandagriff on offense side.

In 2022, it was clear from the beginning that Marquis Groves-Killebrew would be the lead voice for the defensive side of the ball. He was the first to commit to Georgia in the class, and he's an avid recruiter. Offensively, however, Gunner Stockton was the first offensive commit in this 2022 class. And now, he's setting out on a mission to bring in as many weapons with him as he possibly can.

It's one of the first things noticed about Stockton. Players seem to gravitate towards him at events like Hustle Inc.'s 7-on-7 tryout Saturday.

The word relatable is what is often times repeated by coaches close to Stockton.

"DeNylon, Oscar, Kojo, and Janiron are some of the guys that out here that I'm talking to."

That's DeNylon Morrissette, Oscar Delp, Kojo Antwi and Janiron Bonner. They are three of the top wide receivers in the state of Georgia, and the best tight end in the state.

As for why Gunner Stockton chose Georgia?

"Just getting a relationship with Coach Monken, Coach Faulkner, and Coach Smart and them just trusting me and me trusting them."

As we've shown in our film studies on Stockton, he has an insanely powerful arm, providing him the ability to hit deep shots downfield. And it did not go unnoticed with Stockton how well offensive coordinator Todd Monken designed plays to take those deep shots.

"I really liked the way he schemed the deep ball, and I think that JT (Daniels) does that pretty good. And that's kinda my gig, so it's great."

Just how strong is that right arm of the future Georgia quarterback? Well, he let one rip for a 68-yard touchdown pass this season, and he believes that if had all the juices flowing like a game day, he thinks he could reach 75 yards in the air.

There are bright things in store for Georgia's quarterback room for the foreseeable future; that much is sure.

