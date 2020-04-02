BulldogMaven
ESPN Analyst Sees Jake Fromm With The New Orleans Saints

BGilmer18

Admittedly, Georgia fans do not like Dan Orlovsky very much. The ESPN college football color commentator and analyst drew the ire of the Georgia Bulldog faithful during his call of their upset loss to South Carolina this past season. He then multiplied the fan base's hatred by declaring that Georgia was "done" on the Paul Finebaum Show after the loss. 

Despite all of that, today the former NFL journeyman turned broadcaster has shed a positive light on a former Dawg.

On The Lefkoe Show today, which airs on Bleacher Report, Orlovsky predicted that Jake Fromm will be selected in the second round by the New Orleans Saints. The location makes sense, but the round in which he has Fromm being selected is a little surprising. For more than a month now, the consensus of mock drafts has not had Fromm going higher than the mid to late third round.

The Saints need a true quarterback to backup aging legend Drew Brees. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback missed a large portion of the season last season due to an injured thumb that required surgery. Luckily, the Saints had Teddy Bridgewater to turn to and the former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings went 5 - 0 as a starter for the Saints in 2019. Bridgewater capitalized on his successful relief stint with the Saints this offseason and signed a three year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

This leaves the Saints only with all-purpose player and former BYU standout Taysom Hill. While Hill has become a valuable part of the Saints team and can be used in a variety of ways, he is not a franchise type guy. Jake Fromm can be. In his segment on The Lefkoe Show, Orlovsky said of Fromm, "He is going to have an outstanding NFL career. He's the best connect the dot quarterback coming out in the Draft this year."

This prediction fits with ours at the Bulldog Maven on SI.com recently that Fromm will end up in the NFC South. Check out the full clip of Dan Orlovsky on Fromm below.

Saints Will Take Fromm in 2nd Round

Orlovsky: The Saints will take Fromm in the second round and he'll have an outstanding NFL career

Saints Will Take Fromm in 2nd Round

Orlovsky: The Saints will take Fromm in the second round and he'll have an outstanding NFL career

