College Gameday Crew Make Their Picks

ESPN College Gameday kicked off Saturday with their selections for this weekend’s action.

Nothing marks the start of Saturday in the fall more than the closing of ESPN's College Gameday. College Gameday previews each weekend's games from the site of a selected destination that ESPN sees as a marquee matchup for that given week.

This Saturday, Athens was the site for ESPN's College Gameday as No. 1 ranked Georgia hosts the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats in a battle of the last remaining unbeaten teams in the SEC.

Both teams are tied for the top spot in the SEC East through the season's midway point. Kentucky boasts wins over Florida and LSU in the last two weeks, while Georgia's last two wins coming against ranked opponents, Auburn and Arkansas.

The Tigers from Baton Rouge may be in the midst of a transition season; with the ever rampant rumors surrounding the job security of head coach Ed Orgeron, the win over Georgia's top rival and 2020 SEC East champion Florida is enough to warrant the attention of the number one ranked Bulldogs.

Georgia's defense is set to match up with a revamped Kentucky offense that saw the hiring of a new offensive coordinator this offseason, Liam Coen, a former assistant coach with the LA Rams under offensive guru head coach Sean McVay.

Coen's offensive unit averages 31 points per game, 214.2 yards on the ground, and 197.67 through the air in the first six games. Pairing that up against Georgia's number one ranked defense, which some consider the best of all-time if the statistics hold, Georgia could see its toughest test.

Opponents are averaging 5.5 points per game against Georgia, with 66.5 yards rushing and 137 yards passing. The consistency of dominant showings defensively has caught the attention of the media nationally, and rightfully so. As a result, oddsmakers have Georgia as a 21.5 point favorite over the Wildcats.

ESPN's College Gameday's cast seems to be trending along the same line as the oddsmakers with their predictions for today's SEC East matchup.

Desmond Howard: Georgia

David Pollack: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

Reece Davis: Georgia

