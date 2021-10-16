    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    ESPN FPI Sets Georgia’s National Title Hopes at 46%

    ESPN’s Power Index gives Georgia a 46% chance of winning the National Championship this season.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    If you are looking for some "rat poison" news, then you've come to the right place on the morning of Georgia versus Kentucky. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their first home game inside Sanford Stadium atop the AP Poll for the first time since 2008. 

    According to ESPN's Power Index, which is updated every week following the conclusion of each weekend of college football, Georgia owns a near 50 percent chance of winning the national championship in 2021. 

    Georgia hosts a 6-0 record through the regular season's halfway point with a tough test against No. 11 Kentucky still come at 3:30 PM on Saturday. Not to mention, arch-rival Florida awaits their date with the Bulldogs in Jacksonville two weeks from today. 

    The annual "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" is a game that ESPN and SEC Network's Paul Finebaum believes is Georgia's most "interesting" test remaining on schedule. If Finebaum translates interesting as a tough test, then Saturday afternoon's game against Kentucky could be a measuring stick to how the two SEC East foes will match up in 2021.

    Kentucky was able to pull off the upset over the 2020 SEC East champion Florida Gators in Lexington two weeks ago. The Wildcats beat the Gators 20-13 after two second-half scores from Kentucky flipped the game after Florida led 10-7 at halftime.

    Despite Kentucky's undefeated start to the season, ESPN's FPI also gives Georgia a 95% chance of beating the Wildcats, which would give Georgia a commanding first-place lead in the SEC East; currently, Georgia and Kentucky are tied for first with unbeaten records in conference play, the only two unbeaten teams remaining in the SEC. 

    In the next two games, a win over Kentucky and Florida could see Georgia wrap up the SEC East title race on the road against Tennessee and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game.

    You May Also Like:

    Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

    Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    A035F761-BB73-4DA7-A0DD-2E4E25705414
    News

    ESPN FPI Sets Georgia’s National Title Hopes at 46%

    34 seconds ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0824-L
    News

    Score Predictions: Kentucky vs Georgia

    56 minutes ago
    210918_AJW_FB_SC_2362-L
    News

    What is Going on With All the Injuries at Georgia?

    19 hours ago
    210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_0073-L
    News

    Final Injury Report - Who's In, Who's Out vs Kentucky

    21 hours ago
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0959-L
    News

    REACTION: Dawgs Now in Shuffle Mode with Loss of Tykee Smith

    Oct 15, 2021
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0959-L
    News

    BREAKING: Tykee Smith Out for The Season

    Oct 14, 2021
    211009_mlm_fb_auburn_0953-L
    News

    ABSURD: Jordan Davis Left Off Lombardi Trophy Semifinalist

    Oct 14, 2021
    01E810B6-1C42-4155-8E11-5284534C9921
    News

    It's Time to Start The Talk About Todd Hartley

    Oct 14, 2021