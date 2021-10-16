ESPN FPI Sets Georgia’s National Title Hopes at 46%

If you are looking for some "rat poison" news, then you've come to the right place on the morning of Georgia versus Kentucky. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their first home game inside Sanford Stadium atop the AP Poll for the first time since 2008.

According to ESPN's Power Index, which is updated every week following the conclusion of each weekend of college football, Georgia owns a near 50 percent chance of winning the national championship in 2021.

Georgia hosts a 6-0 record through the regular season's halfway point with a tough test against No. 11 Kentucky still come at 3:30 PM on Saturday. Not to mention, arch-rival Florida awaits their date with the Bulldogs in Jacksonville two weeks from today.

The annual "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" is a game that ESPN and SEC Network's Paul Finebaum believes is Georgia's most "interesting" test remaining on schedule. If Finebaum translates interesting as a tough test, then Saturday afternoon's game against Kentucky could be a measuring stick to how the two SEC East foes will match up in 2021.

Kentucky was able to pull off the upset over the 2020 SEC East champion Florida Gators in Lexington two weeks ago. The Wildcats beat the Gators 20-13 after two second-half scores from Kentucky flipped the game after Florida led 10-7 at halftime.

Despite Kentucky's undefeated start to the season, ESPN's FPI also gives Georgia a 95% chance of beating the Wildcats, which would give Georgia a commanding first-place lead in the SEC East; currently, Georgia and Kentucky are tied for first with unbeaten records in conference play, the only two unbeaten teams remaining in the SEC.

In the next two games, a win over Kentucky and Florida could see Georgia wrap up the SEC East title race on the road against Tennessee and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game.

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

