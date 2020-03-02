BulldogMaven
Georgia Football: ESPN Looks at Bulldogs Biggest Hurdle to Make CFP

Brooks Austin

Despite returning just three starters on the offensive side of the football, the University of Georgia finds themselves heavily entrenched in every Top-10 discussion waging during the offseason. 

Additions like Jamie Newman, Tre' McKitty, a gang of talented incoming offensive weapons that helped land Georgia the No. 1 recruiting class have expectations for next season settling on yet another SEC East crown, at the very least. 

ESPN's latest article from Senior Writer, Heather Dinich takes a look at where each Top-10 team stands now, what the biggest hurdle is lying ahead, and what the CFP committee may or may not like about their potential season. 

Dinich points out that even Georgia's staff doesn't exactly know where they are at this point heading into the 2020 season. With the roster turnover on the offensive end added on top of an expected philosophy change with incoming OC, Todd Monken, the identity of this offense won't be fully established for quite some time. 

It's something we will pay close attention to during spring practice. How much different does the offense actually look and can any of the early enrollees, such as Kendall Milton assert themselves early? 

USATSI_13608769
Florida could be the biggest obstacle for Georgia in 2020.

As for the biggest obstacle the Bulldogs will face in 2020, Dinich points to the annual contest in Jacksonville over the highly anticipated matchup with Alabama in Tuscaloosa on September 19th. 

"Yes, the most difficult game on the schedule is the Sept. 19 trip to Alabama, but Georgia can lose and still have a chance to avenge the loss in the SEC championship -- if it wins the East."

She went on to say that Florida could very well be the preseason favorite to win the SEC East seeing as to how they return 12 starters from an 11 win team from a year ago. 

Dinich does believe that Georgia will have a strong enough resume résumé assuming they at least go one of two during the tough cross over games against Bama and Auburn on top of out of conference games against Virginia and Georgia Tech. 

Bottom line, as is the case for most of the SEC schools in contention for the playoff spot, you can recover from one loss, but most likely not two. However, with Georgia's strength of schedule, they could very well be the first team in CFP history to make the playoff next season with two losses. 

