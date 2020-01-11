Transfer QB Jamie Newman Will Attend Georgia

Former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman became a much talked about and hot commodity once he entered the transfer portal. He has now found a new home, as he will attend Georgia.

It has long been speculated that if three-year starter Jake Fromm elected to declare for the NFL Draft, that Georgia would turn to the transfer portal to bring an experienced quarterback into the fold. Well, Fromm did declare and Georgia wasted no time in bringing in that experienced quarterback in the form of the will-be Redshirt Senior out of Graham, North Carolina..

Considered a 3-star dual-threat quarterback out of high school, Jamie Newman showed his prowess as a passer for the Demon Deacons in 2018 and 2019. In just 16 games as a starter, Newman was able to accumulate over 3,900 yards passing while completing 60.5% of his attempts. Newman's touchdown to interception ratio was better than 2 to 1 with 35 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his time in Winston-Salem.

Of course part of the allure of a player like Jamie Newman to Georgia is his designation as a dual-threat and the ability to bring a dimension to the Georgia offense that has not been in Athens for quite some time. Newman amassed 821 rushing yards in his season and a half at the helm for Wake and eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice.

There is no guarantee that Jamie Newman is going to walk right into Athens and be given the starting job. It's become quite clear in the Kirby Smart era that regardless of your talent level, playing time has to be earned by execution in practice.

Stetson Bennett, Dwan Mathis, and Carson Beck will all be competing for the QB1 designation.

If Newman does win the job, I wouldn't expect this to mean a total shakeup in the offensive philosophy. We here at SI's Bulldog Maven have previously highlighted how James Coley's play design would benefit a quarterback with some more mobility. Georgia can continue to maintain its pro-style of play with some added wrinkles.

Regardless of what happens, the quarterback position and battle is going to be highly scrutinized going forward.

It is expected that Georgia will make more additions via the transfer portal in the near future as well.

