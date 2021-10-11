Georgia In, Alabama Out in Latest CFP Predictions

    • October 11, 2021
    ESPN Releases latest CFP Predictions

    Following the conclusion of college football action in week six, ESPN has released their latest predictions for the college football playoff and only one SEC team made the cut this go around. 

    Heading into the sixth week of play, many considered it a lock that there would be two SEC teams to make the college football playoff with those two being the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Following the Aggie's shocking upset over the Tide on Saturday though, it has thrown a whirl into the four teams people are picking to make the playoff. 

    Georgia picked up another convincing win on the road against the Auburn Tigers during week six and it appears the national media has moved on from the idea of there being two SEC teams to make the CFP. 

    ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura in their latest predictions have Georgia making the playoff and both also have the Bulldogs making it to the National Championship and facing off against the Iowa Hawkeyes. 

    In regards to Georgia's season thus far, Schlabach commented "Georgia has played like arguably the best team in the country through the first six weeks of the season." It should also be noted that Schlabach mentioned in order for the Tide to make the playoff they would have to win the SEC Championship, and neither Schlabach nor Bonagura had Alabama in their final four predictions. 

    Many feared that in order for Georgia to win a national championship this season that they would have to defeat Alabama not only once but twice, something Kirby Smart has failed to do a single time at Georgia. Following the Tide's loss this past weekend though, that scenario appears to be very unlikely and the Bulldog's journey to a national championship might have just gotten a tad easier. 

    Georgia is now ranked No. 1 in the AP poll heading into week seven and they will be facing off against the undefeated No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats which is shaping up to be Georgia's toughest test remaining on the schedule. However, Georgia is also currently a 23.5 point favorite over the Wildcats as well.  Strap in Georgia fans because it appearing that the season has only just begun. 

