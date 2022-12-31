Skip to main content

Everything Kirby Smart had to say on College GameDay

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN's College GameDay. Here's everything he had to say.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN's College GameDay ahead of tonight's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Ohio State (8 p.m. EST ESPN)

Smart opened the interview by discussing Georgia's mindset entering the game:

"There's one way to go about playing in a semifinal game; that's as if it's the only game, it's the only game you're guaranteed; come out aggressive and come out swinging like I know both teams will." said Smart.

Well, you show 'em. You show 'em the tape. You show 'em the things we've done wrong. We didn't have exactly the perfect SEC Championship Game. We've got a lot of things to work on." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ESPN analyst David Pollack, a Georgia legend, asked Smart how this season different as an undefeated team, as opposed to entering the Playoff coming off of a loss last season:

"We talk all the time about how the mighty fall, and what things bring people down. Our team's well connected. Ya know, we don't think you have to have a loss to play your best, sometimes that does help, I certainly think it helped our team last year, for us, it's just about how we play and how we do things, and our guys have practiced really well over the last couple weeks."

Pat McAfee asked when Kirby Smart knew he had another championship-level defense:

Well, that moment was not in spring practice because we struggled through that area. We had some holes, our offense attacked us, and we knew we had some ground to make up. Made for a great offseason, great conditioning season over the summer. Our players took a lot ownership in getting better. Our players own that on the defensive side of the ball, and our offense made it better. Our defensive staff, Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp, have done an unbelievable job to get us in this position and our kids come up played really hard. We didn't play our best game the Last time out defensively, but the offense picked us up.

221229_JP_CFAPB_UGA_Practice_0100
News

Kirby Smart: The Semifinal Is "The Only Game We're Guaranteed"

By Evan Crowell
20221230_AJW_FB_CFAPB_HC_PRESS_0740-X3
News

Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19561176
News

Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 9.00.41 AM
News

Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.4 Ohio State

By Christian Kirby II
1F64949F-116C-4FAD-A071-7F707718DC19
News

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why

By SI Staff
221229_JP_CFAPB_UGA_Practice_0100
News

Kirby Smart Breaks Down "Biggest Concern" in Facing Ohio State

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A9802
News

Kirby Smart Talks Georgia's Experience in the College Football Playoff

By Jonathan Williams
ADSC00557
News

Ryan Day Updates Status of Miyan Williams

By Christian Goeckel