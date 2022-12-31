Everything Kirby Smart had to say on College GameDay

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN's College GameDay ahead of tonight's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Ohio State (8 p.m. EST ESPN)

Smart opened the interview by discussing Georgia's mindset entering the game:

"There's one way to go about playing in a semifinal game; that's as if it's the only game, it's the only game you're guaranteed; come out aggressive and come out swinging like I know both teams will." said Smart.

Well, you show 'em. You show 'em the tape. You show 'em the things we've done wrong. We didn't have exactly the perfect SEC Championship Game. We've got a lot of things to work on."

ESPN analyst David Pollack, a Georgia legend, asked Smart how this season different as an undefeated team, as opposed to entering the Playoff coming off of a loss last season:

"We talk all the time about how the mighty fall, and what things bring people down. Our team's well connected. Ya know, we don't think you have to have a loss to play your best, sometimes that does help, I certainly think it helped our team last year, for us, it's just about how we play and how we do things, and our guys have practiced really well over the last couple weeks."

Pat McAfee asked when Kirby Smart knew he had another championship-level defense:

Well, that moment was not in spring practice because we struggled through that area. We had some holes, our offense attacked us, and we knew we had some ground to make up. Made for a great offseason, great conditioning season over the summer. Our players took a lot ownership in getting better. Our players own that on the defensive side of the ball, and our offense made it better. Our defensive staff, Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp, have done an unbelievable job to get us in this position and our kids come up played really hard. We didn't play our best game the Last time out defensively, but the offense picked us up.