Final: Georgia Blasts TCU; Claims Back-to-Back Titles

The lead up to the College Football Playoff National Championship was the only time the matchup between Georgia and TCU was close. Coming off of two epic semifinals matchups, many expected to see more fireworks in Los Angeles. The only fireworks fired off inside SoFi Stadium were red.

The Bulldogs, led by an unbelievable performance by Stetson Bennett in his final game, set the College Football Playoff record for most points scored in a National Title Game with ___, surpassing 2020 Alabama's 52, and set the record for the largest margin of defeat in a College Football Playoff game. Georgia also set the record for the most points scored in a College Football Playoff Game. The previous mark was held by 2019 LSU (63).

Bennett, playing his last game after a historic career, was surgical, completing 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Blackshear-native also added 2 scores on the ground, joining LSU's Joe Burrow as the only players to be responsible for 6 scores in a title game.

Earlier in the game, Stetson Bennett became the first ever Georgia quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart honored Bennett late in the third quarter, calling a timeout to give his quarterback a well-deserved curtain call, in one of the more goosebump-enducing moments in a long time.

"The Mail Man" wasn't the only player to have a massive game for Georgia. Javon Bullard followed up his Peach Bowl Defensive MVP-performance with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the first half of the National Championship.

Brock Bowers, who still has another year of college football, caught 7 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Ladd McConkey, who was questionable for much of this week, ran wild in the secondary, catching 5 balls for 88 yards and 2 scores.

Defensively, Chris Smith, in his final game, forced a fumble and led an elite effort from the secondary. Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter, a week after getting scorched by Ohio State, held TCU to under 200 yards through the air.

In another cool moment, Smart called another timeout early in the fourth quarter. This time, it was to give Kelee Ringo, Chris Smith, Jalen Carter, and other defenders who are likely off to the NFL a chance to be recognized by the crowd.

This wasn't a game. It was a coronation. Georgia is your College Football Playoff National Champion for the second year in a row.