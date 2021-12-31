FINAL Injury Report: Georgia Regains Several Key Contributors

Over the last week, we've learned that Georgia will have a number of key contributors back from injury and COVID-19, including former starting quarterback JT Daniels, wide receiver George Pickens, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer, and safety Christopher Smith.

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia's starter left tackle, is a big get when fully healthy after missing the last four regular-season games with a foot injury. Salyer played well against a tough matchup like Alabama's Will Anderson despite not being fully healthy in Atlanta. Georgia will certainly be happy with a similar performance against the two talented edge rushers for Michigan; Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo look to be one of the best edge-rushing duos in the nation.

Christopher Smith missed the final two games of the season with a knee that's been described as a "bone bruise" before making his return versus Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Smith was a part of the play that saw Jameson Williams take a skinny post route 67-yards for a score due to a Georgia-blown coverage.

Smith and Salyer are proven difference-makers for Georgia and will play a big part in a potential Georgia win.

As for star wide receiver George Pickens, Monken would go on to tell the media Tuesday that Pickens is still developing despite missing the previous two springs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, and the most recent setback being his ACL injury in 2021.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN

WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

